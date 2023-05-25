JU students protest unplanned dev works







They formed human chain at 1:30pm at the university's central Shaheed Minar adjacent road.



Protesters at the programme alleged that the university authorities on May 23 laid foundation stone of academic building of IBA-JU to the reserve forest to execute their plan disregarding the ecological balance of the campus.



Addressing the programme, JU Chhatra Union Organizing Secretary Alif Mahmud said, "While the rest of the world is speaking out to save forest ranges, Jahangirnagar University authorities continue their deforestation campaign in the name of development."



Conducted by JU Cultural Alliance Assistant Secretary Taposhi Dey Prapti while general secretary of the university unit of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front Kanaj Kanti Roy, President of Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance Soumik Bagchi, among others, spoke on the programme.



