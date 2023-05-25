Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:07 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

JU students protest unplanned dev works

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
JU Correspondent

The progressive students of Jahangirnagar University on Wednesday demonstrated on campus protesting the development works without master plan.

They formed human chain at 1:30pm at the university's central Shaheed Minar adjacent road.

Protesters at the programme alleged that the university authorities on May 23 laid foundation stone of academic building of IBA-JU to the reserve forest to execute their plan disregarding the ecological balance of the campus.
They have also requested the authorities to introduce a master plan to ensure development.

Addressing the programme, JU Chhatra Union Organizing Secretary Alif Mahmud said, "While the rest of the world is speaking out to save forest ranges, Jahangirnagar University authorities continue their deforestation campaign in the name of development."
 
Conducted by JU Cultural Alliance Assistant Secretary Taposhi Dey Prapti while general secretary of the university unit of Samajtantrik Chhatra Front Kanaj Kanti Roy, President of Jahangirnagar Cultural Alliance Soumik Bagchi, among others, spoke on the programme.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
33 more Covid cases reported
Lamp post catches fire at Banani
JU students protest unplanned dev works
DSCC to renovate, preserve historic buildings: Taposh
35 more patients hospitalised with dengue
3 bodies recovered after 25 days of missing in Cox’s Bazar
IIUC celebrates 50th anniv of conferment of Joliot-Curie Peace Medal on Bangabandhu
Prez asks BGB to be more vigilant in stopping border killings, smuggling


Latest News
Govt urges undemocratic forces to protect electoral process
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft