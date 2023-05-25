DSCC to renovate, preserve historic buildings: Taposh







The mayor said this while exchanging views with the journalists after laying the foundation-stone of the renovation work of the Dhaka Gate (popularly known as the gate of Mir Jumla) adjacent to the Mausoleum of three leaders near the University of Dhaka here.



"After a long time, this is the first time that Dhaka South City Corporation has started renovation of a heritage building. Besides, we have also started renovation at Lalkuthi. So, step by step, we will gradually renovate, preserve and maintain our historical buildings," he said.

He hoped that the renovation works of DSCC will attract the tourists across the globe to know more about Dhaka city.



The mayor said: "During the election, I said -- we have to preserve the heritage of Dhaka. It should be presented not only to the countrymen but also to the outside world."



Speaking on the occasion, Dhaka-8 constituency lawmaker Rashed Khan Menon lauded the initiatives taken by the DSCC mayor to preserve Dhaka's heritage as very time-befitting.



"... The shrines of three historical leaders remain here. The mosque here -- known as the 'Garam Masjid' -- is a very important mosque," he added.



Noted historian Prof Muntasir Mamun, DSCC Chief Executive Officer Mizanur Rahman, Chief Engineer Saleh Ahmed and Secretary Akramuzzaman were also present, among others, on the occasion, a press release said.



Menon expressed hope that Dhaka's traditions will come back as a result of this initiative, saying: "Prof Muntasir Mamun has done a lot of work for Dhaka. I hope that we will bring back the old traditions of Dhaka and the city dwellers will reap the benefits from it." BSS



