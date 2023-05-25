Video
3 bodies recovered after 25 days of missing in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM

COX'S BAZAR, May 24: Members of law enforcement agencies have recovered the bodies of three friends who went missing while visiting to see a bride for marriage in Cox's Bazar's Teknaf.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Yusuf of Jalalabad Saudagar para area of Eidgaon upazila, Rubel of Chaufaldandi union and Imran of Nuniachara area of Cox's Bazar city. All three of them were friends.

Two teams of RAB and police went to the spot after finding their bodies around 1:00 pm on Wednesday.

Their bodies were recovered from the Damdamia hill area of Teknaf, a law enforcement source said.

Teknaf Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Abdul Halim said some teams of police and RAB are starting an operation in the remotest parts of the hills with information from a suspect arrested already.

With the help of information technology, RAB arrested one person involved in the incident. Later, police reached the spot and sent the bodies to Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital morgue.

According to family sources, the three friends went to Teknaf on April 28 last month to see the bride for marriage. In the meantime, a group of kidnappers stopped their CNG-run autorickshaw from the road and took them deep into the hills. Later, they demanded a ransom of Tk 30 lakh to release them and sent a video of the torture.

Since the incident, the family members have been in touch with several law enforcement agencies. But no one was rescued alive as the kidnappers repeatedly changed locations.     �UNB


