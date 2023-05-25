IIUC celebrates 50th anniv of conferment of Joliot-Curie Peace Medal on Bangabandhu



CHATTOGRAM, May 24: International Islamic University of Chittagong (IIUC) held a discussion to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the conferment of the Joliot-Curie Peace Medal on greatest Bangalee of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in a befitting manner on Tuesday.IIUC Vice-Chancellor Prof Anwarul Azim Arif was present as chief guest in the discussion meeting held at IIUC's central auditorium.In the speech, he said that the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman fought for the rights of the exploited people throughout his life. He was always in favour of establishing peace in the world. Bangabandhu's illustrious biography is exemplary for those people of the world, who want to establish peace in the world by working for the rights of the poor and exploited people.IIUC Treasurer Professor Dr Mohammad Humayun Kabir spoke as a special guest in the discussion meeting held under the chairmanship of IIUC Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mohammad Mashrurul Mawla, IIUC Registrar AFM Akhtaruzzaman Kaiser gave the welcome speech.