CU B1 sub-unit entry test held

CHATTOGRAM, May 24: Chittagong University (CU) 2022-2023 academic year B1 sub-unit (Drama Department, Fine Arts Institute and Music Department under Faculty of Arts and Humanities) admission test was held on Wednesday.CU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Shireen Akhtar and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic) Prof Benu Kumar Dey visited the admission examination halls at the time.The Vice-Chancellor expressed his gratitude to all those involved in the admission test as the B1 sub-unit admission test was conducted in a peaceful environment.