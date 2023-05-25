Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Editorial

Productive use of internet

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132
Letter To the Editor

Dear Sir

While many people demand high-speed internet be available across the country, the problem also lies with the inability to utilise the internet's potential. For a huge population, the internet means only a bunch of social media websites and other entertainment sites. Many in this country seem to use it in a way that can lead to depression and anxiety.

However, the internet is a vast space that one cannot fully grasp. One can easily use it for productive work. For students, there are resources like Wikipedia, billions of books, videos, slides, etc. that are extremely helpful for studies, research and just to learn new things. The internet is a vast library. Therefore, there should be awareness building for students to teach them how to better utilise the internet's great potential.

Miftahul Jannah Elma
Student, Hajee Shariatullah High School



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Productive use of internet
Humans must control Artificial Intelligence
Will new budget be able to satisfy people?
Restoring discipline in banking sector a must
Benefits of physical exercise
Biman to spread its wings to US West Coast
Be careful of using Facebook
Kitchen markets in grip of ‘Syndicates’prior to Eid


Latest News
Govt urges undemocratic forces to protect electoral process
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft