Humans must control Artificial Intelligence







On the other hand, the entire mankind as a whole is in fear of being overpowered or outcompeted by a set of advanced technologies like AI Blockchain, cloud computing, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), Machine Learning and the latest one chatbot ChatGPT just to name a few.



This fear has been reinforced when European trade union chief Esther Lynch in an interview published in this daily on Wednesday has warned that no employee should be "subject to the will of a machine."

Truly, if AI is able to work like human beings, then it could take over most jobs through automation. Employers may choose automated processes that make work easier, faster and more efficient. As a result, global job opportunities would be scarce for humans.



In this case, Bangladesh is likely to be at a crossroads whether to advance the AI technology or to adopt a go-slow policy to implement it. As a labor-intensive economy, we have to weigh up pros and cons of such latest modern technology which is set to upend the entire work processes everywhere ranging from households and offices to factories.



Bangladesh has a lot to think about AI implementation mainly in regard with employment issues. Since AI is to replace human skills, there is fear of huge lay-offs in the industrial sector particularly in our readymade garment factories. So, heavily populated countries with mostly low-level skills like Bangladesh might find it difficult to leverage AI technology.



Nevertheless, our government with the aim of building a "Smart Bangladesh" has embraced AI technology for its digitalization program. AI has been adopted with the impression that it would work as an accelerator not as a replacement of workers.



But the reality is you can't hold back the advancement of a technology once it is implemented in your own country and some other countries which are your global competitors in the export of some key products.



Our RMG industry is the poster child of our economy. And if in this sector, our competitors use AI and we are lagging behind them, then we are definitely going to lose the markets. In this situation, our workers would face losing their jobs.



The hope is that some experts assure us that humans are to make AI work not vice versa and AI can only work with inputted data. They further say that AI is meant to complement human ability and intelligence, not compete with it. This suggests that AI will never be able to exceed human's ability and intelligence.



Experts are also in view that the use of AI will rather create more job opportunities as a skilled work force is required to develop, advance and implement the AI technologies.



Again the question brews in the context of our country: "Will we be able to build a skilled work force or hone the skills of the existing workers"?



Neither seems possible within a short time.

