

Is Universal Health Coverage in sight?



Universal health coverage means that all people have access to the full range of quality health services they need, when and where they need them, without financial hardship. It covers the full continuum of essential health services, from health promotion to prevention, treatment, rehabilitation, and palliative care. (WHO)



Bangladesh is a disaster-prone nation where several risks happen all year long. Situations are getting worse in terms of health and the environment due to climate change and human-caused catastrophes. In Bangladesh, there are some obstacles to obtaining UHC. To meet those issues, we must prioritize fund allocation, risk mitigation, equitable authority assurance, growing self-sufficiency, etc. Despite not being a global hub for migrant residents, Bangladesh had a significant wave of refugee immigration in 2017. Food safety, health care, housing, education, and other necessities for their way of life must all be provided by the government.

UHC means that everyone, everywhere, should have access to the health services they need without the risk of financial hardship. It is embedded in the Sustainable Development Goals and includes the full range of essential health services, spanning health promotion, prevention, and treatment. (United Nations)



Bangladesh is doing everything it can to realize the UHC dream as soon as possible, compared to other South Asian nations. Bangladesh is having difficulty meeting the target because of several inevitable problems, including a shortage of qualified healthcare personnel, a lack of funding, an educational gap, a lack of resource mobilization, a policy gap, and others. From the discussion that follows regarding UHC in other South Asian nations, we can gain some understanding.



In 2022, the Indian government started developing a strategy for UHC. They concentrated on a variety of topics, including comprehending how UHC is implemented in various nations, gaining knowledge of the most effective methods for reaching UH, Recognizing the major obstacles to expanding coverage for the populace without any kind of health insurance, Healthcare financing models, the government's role beyond that of a provider, more private sector involvement, the convergence of schemes and risk pooling, and any other pertinent issues that need to be addressed.



Making healthcare services more accessible, dependable, and of a higher calibre is one strategy the government of Nepal has started using to strive toward achieving UHC. The government intends to create at least one medical facility in each ward and expand the government health insurance scheme on a nationwide scale. It seeks to put into place both local manufacture of necessary medications and the free distribution of those medications to all healthcare facilities.



The Myanmar government created a national strategy focused on UHC and included some important elements. To promote equal access to healthcare, they worked to safeguard finances, strengthen the healthcare workforce for fair service delivery, and strengthen the township health system for planning and budgeting, among other things.



The Sri Lankan policymakers concentrated on a few important UHC goals. They emphasized adding quality years to life in response to changing demands, which will reduce the number of elderly individuals who live with disabilities. Along with that, lower to middle-income countries spent less on catastrophic health care. As a result, they increased peoples' overall happiness with their health experiences.



Following the UHC strategy across the continent, the Pakistani government placed a strong emphasis on several prerequisites, including raising the budgetary allocation for health as a percentage of GDP, improving the readiness of the health system, particularly in the public sector, in terms of human resources and the availability of essential services, maintaining safety nets for health despite changes in political regimes, reducing reliance on donor funding, and accountability.



There aren't many delays in making the UHC a viable reality in Bangladesh. The main obstacle for marginalized populations to receive health services is thought to be out-of-pocket costs. Bangladesh has a thorough set of guiding principles for achieving UHC. Bangladesh has established a basic set of healthcare services to which all citizens are entitled, including certain emergency obstetric care and primary healthcare services. With an emphasis on children and economically and geographically excluded communities who are difficult to reach, external donors have helped to expand access to primary healthcare services. The lack of health human resources, political meddling, inadequate monitoring and oversight to assure quality of treatment, and rigid public finance procedures left over from the colonial past are just a few of the structural obstacles that those working toward UHC must overcome. Religious and cultural beliefs that discourage seeking medical attention, long-standing mistrust of the healthcare system, and a lack of ability to access treatments all serve to reduce demand for UHC. Growing demand and enhancing policy development and execution depend on all stakeholders having a common understanding of UHC.



To achieve UHC, Bangladesh must prioritize increasing government spending on basic healthcare. Other initiatives are also necessary, such as quality control and drug company oversight, compiling patient medical histories into a database for the National Health Service to reduce the need for multiple diagnostic tests, expanding doctor-patient counselling hours, and providing primary healthcare for the urban poor. The achievement of the UHC goal can be greatly aided by community awareness because the initiative's intended audience is the general public. Bangladesh expects to achieve UHC by 2032, hence the government needs to put more of an emphasis on the creation of sustainable policies. Along with it, another fundamental requirement of the UHC effort is a skilled health workforce.

The writer is a research assistant, Centre of Excellence for Science of Implementation and Scale-up, BRAC James P Grant School of Public Health, BRAC University