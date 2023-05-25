KNF must be nipped in bud







The Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) demands a separate State in the CHT of Bangladesh with full-fledged autonomy to the present government. KNF was established in 2008 with some educated circles of the backward and disadvantaged Kuki-Chin communities. Intending to organize a Kuki-Chin ethnic race, the organization has been continuing to prepare muscle power and spread cocktail information to the targeted audience as India and Myanmar are also home to a sizable population of the Kuki-Chin ethnic group.



The KNF is made up of people from six small ethnic groups, namely Bom, Mro, Lusai, Khumi, Khyang, and Pangkhua. The compound word refers to the Bom ethnic group only. They consider themselves the original inhabitants of the CHT. At the same time, they consider the Chakma, Marma, and Tripura communities to be belonging to the Myanmar and Indian ethnic groups and outsiders. This is why the KNF members are hostile towards regional groups like Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti (PCJSS) and United People's Democratic Front (UPDF) and spread terror in villages to establish supremacy.

For more than a decade, KNF leaders have been accused of discriminatory and stepmotherly behavior by both larger communities and the government in their inhabited regional lands. The leaders of this organization have also expressed their anger over the government. Their demands were getting tougher and tougher as the government had not taken any action before 2022. The organization even claimed that the entire region from Sajek Valley in the northeastern part of Chittagong Hill Tracts to the southeast and the entire region in the eastern part of Chittagong Hill Tracts is their ancestral territory (namely Baghaichari, Juraichari, Borkol, Bilaichari, Rwangchari, Ruma, Thanchi, Lama and Alikadam).



It is believed that implicitly the KNF does not support the Peace Treaty, which they feel overwhelmingly supports the Chakma clan. The JSS played a leading role in the peace accord. The accord allowed for the recognition of the rights of the peoples and tribes of the Chittagong Hill Tracts region and ended the decades-long insurgency between the Shanti Bahini and government forces. But in another way, this accord restricts new cantonments and army deployment in CHT, which made it easy for KNF to terrorize the communities.



The KNF was officially launched as an armed organization with 2,000 members in the hills in May last year. In October, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested 10 suspected militants and separatists along with a large cache of firearms and ammunition after conducting an operation in the remote areas of Bandarban and Rangamati. Later the arrestees disclosed that the militant group had an agreement with the separatist group Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) to provide them with shelter and training in exchange for money. Now the members of the Kuki-Chin National Army (KNA), the armed wing of the KNF, are challenging the security forces in the CHT after being armed with heavy weapons.



The existence of such an armed group in isolated border regions has also put regional and national security at risk. On the Indian border side, Mizoram shares 318 kilometers of border with Bangladesh. In the isolated regions of Mizoram state, there are several separatist organizations as well. On the other side, various rebel organizations such as the Arakan Army, Chin Defense Force, and Chin National Army are present in the Chin state of Myanmar. The connection and cooperation of KNF with these organizations will exacerbate the instability in the entire region.



Earlier, the KNF was engaged in vile activities designed to create confusion by spreading untrue information and data. But now they have chosen violence and created a transnational security threat. As Bangladesh has a 'zero tolerance against terrorism' policy, law enforcement forces are fighting intensely with KNA.Following this, Bangladesh is trying hard to bring stability to CHT. Through these operations, peace may come to the CHT permanently as after every storm, there is a rainbow.



The writer is a researcher and strategic affairs analyst



