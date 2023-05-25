Lightning kills 18 people in 10 districts

A total of 18 people have been killed and several others injured by lightning strikes in in separate incidents in 10 districts- Cox's Bazar, Patuakhali, Naogaon, Narsingdi, Pabna, Brahmanbaria, Kurigram, Sunamganj, Chandpur and Netrakona, on Tuesday and Wednesday.





TEKNAF, COX'S BAZAR: Two persons were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Teknaf Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased were identified as Rahmat Ullah, 40, a resident of Baharchhara Union, and Helaluddin, 20, a resident of Bainnapara area of the upazila.Baharchhara Union Parishad (UP) Chairman Amjad Hossain Khokon said farmer Rahmat Ullah was returning home in the morning. At that time, a lightning struck on him at around 11 am. He died on the spot, the UP chairman added.On the other hand, Helaluddin was killed by another lightning strike while he was catching fish in a water body.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Teknaf Police Station (PS) Abdul Halim confirmed the incidents.





DASHMINA, PATUAKHALI: An elderly man was killed by lightning strike in Dashmina Upazila of the district on Tuesday evening.The incident took place in Ward No. Katakhali Village under Dashmina Sadar Union of the upazila at around 6 pm.The deceased was identified as A Rob, 60, son of late A Ali Hawlader, a resident of the area.Local and the deceased's family sources said thunderbolt struck on A Rob while he was taking his cow to home from the courtyard. A Rob and the cow both died on the spot.





RANINAGAR, NAOGAON: A man was killed by lightning strike in Raninagar Upazila of the district on Tuesday noon.The deceased was identified as Jamil, 30, son of Azad Mandal, a resident of Bhabanipur Mandalpara Village under Gona Union of the upazila.Local sources said thunderbolt struck on Jamil while he along with others was working in a maize field at around 2:30 pm, which left him critically injured.The co-workers rescued him and took to Raninagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Jamil dead. Raninagar PS OC Abul Kalam Azad confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.





NARSINGDI: Five people including a woman and a child were killed as lightning struck on them in Raipura, Monohardi, Shibpur, and Sadar upazilas of the district on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Shamsunnahar, 45, a resident of Fakirer Char Village, Jabed Mia, 12, a resident of Gopinathpur Village under Raipura Upazila; Raihan Mia, 25, of Pathardia Village under Monohardi Upazila; Khokon Mia, 30, of Sadarchar Village of Shibpur Upazila; and Shuptokar, 14, of Paschim Kandapara area of Sadar Upazila in the district.Samsunnahar died while she was engaged in taking paddy husk near her residence at around 11 am during rain in Raipura Upazila, said Raipura PS OC Azizur Rahman.Meanwhile, a thunderbolt struck on Jabed Mia while he was playing football at around 2 pm in Raipura Upazila, said the OC.Monohardi PS OC Farid Uddin said Raihan Mia died on the spot when a streak of thunder struck him while he was returning home amid rain in the afternoon.Khokon Mia, a farmer died by lightning strike while working in his field in Shibpur Upazila.Raihan Mia was killed by lightning when he was returning home in





Monohardi Upazila.PABNA: Two workers were killed and three others injured in Bhangura Upazila of the district on Tuesday after lightning struck on them.The deceased were identified as Shakil Hossain, 19, and Romij Uddin, 30, both were residents of Chaikola Village of Chatmohar Upazila in the district.According to local sources, Shakil and Romij along with other 13 workers were harvesting paddy in a field of the upazila on Tuesday. At that time, a lightning struck on them, leaving five workers critically injured.They were rescued by locals and taken to Bhangura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.Bhangura PS OC Rashidul Islam confirmed the incident.





BRAHMANBARIA: Lightning strikes killed two people in Nasirnagar and Bancharampur upazilas of the district on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Mozammel Haque, 32, a resident of Sonatola Village under Nasirnagar Upazila, and Monu Mia, of Manikpur Village of Bancharampur Upazila under the district.It was known that Mozammel was killed after being struck by lightning when he was working in a brick kiln in Nasirnagar Upazila.Monu Mia was killed after being struck by thunderbolt when he was working in his field in Bancharampur Upazila.





KURIGRAM: Two farmers were killed by lightning strikes in separate incidents in Ulipur and Chilmari upazilas of the district on Tuesday.The deceased were identified as Shahajalal, 45, a resident of Ulipur Upazila, and Abru Sheikh, 50, of Baganbari Village under Chilmari Upazila in the district.According to local sources, Abru Sheikh was killed by lightning strike when he was harvesting in a paddy field in Chilmari Upazila. Shahajalal was killed after being struck by the lightning when he was working at a nut field in Ulipur Upazila.





DHARMAPASHA, SUNAMGANJ: A teenage boy was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike in Dharmapasha Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceasded was identified as Omar Faruk, 15, son of late Alim Uddin, a resident of Badeharipur Village under Joysree Union.It was known that two farmers and two teenagers were going to Madhyanagar Bazar by an engine-driven boat loaded with paddy in the morning. Suddenly, a lightning struck them when their boat reached the Baraiya River at around 9 am.At that time, Omar Faruk fell from the boat into the river. Farmer Abul Kashem, 55, his son Shaheen Mia, 15, and Kalachan, 65, who were on the boat, were injured.Later, the body of Omar Faruk was recovered from the river around 11:45 am.Dharmapasha PS OC Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter.





CHANDPUR: a man was killed after being struck by lightning in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday afternoon.The deceased was identified as Md Hasan Mijhi, 45, a resident of Paschim Chutosundor Village of Sadar Upazila in the district.According to police and local sources, a lightning struck on the man when he was collecting mangoes from his mango orchard in the afternoon during storm. He died on the spot.Chandpur Sadar Model PS OC Abdur Rashid confirmed the death matter.





NETRAKONA: A farmer was killed by lightning strike in Madan Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Joynal Abedin, 26, son of Abu Mia, a resident of Bagjan Village under Tiyasree Union of the upazila.Local sources said Joynal Abedin was planting seedlings at his field in the area adjacent to the Bagjan Haor in the morning. At that time, thunderbolt struck on him, leaving the farmer dead on the spot.Later on, his family members recovered the body from the field at noon.Madan Upazila Nirbahi Officer Md Shah Alam Mia confirmed the incident, adding that Tk 20,000 in cash was handed over to the deceased's family members in this regard.



