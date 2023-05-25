10 killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps







BOGURA: A college teacher was killed after being hit by a bus in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 50, a resident of Dhunat Upazila in the district. He was a teacher at Ghoraghat Government College in Dinajpur District.

Police and local sources said a Rangpur-bound bus hit Hafizur while he was crossing the road in Jhopgari area on the Bogura-Rangpur highway at around 10:30 am. He died on the spot.

However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.

Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.



NATORE: A man was killed and six others were injured in a road accident on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Shipon Ahmed, 35, son of Jinnat Khan, hailed from Nawda Azampur Village of Mirpur Upazila in Kushtia District.

The injured persons are: Abu Bakar Siddique, 50, Rima Begum, 32, Shamim Hossain, 12, Anwar Hossain, 32, Shafiq Uddin, 30, and Bonna Khatun, 20.

According to police and local sources, a speedy microbus hit a stationary truck in Airmari Bridge area of the upazila in the morning when it was going towards Kushtia, which left the microbus passenger Shipon dead on the spot and six others including its driver critically injured.

Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the two vehicles from the scene.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway PS Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident.



BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday night.

The accident took place in Mahilara Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 9:45 pm.

The deceased was identified as Maruf Sarder, 28, son of Mujam Sarder, a resident of Bahadurpur Village under the upazila. He was a hotel employee at Mahilara Bazar.



Local sources said a Barishal-bound bus of 'Prochesta Paribahan' hit the Maruf in Mahilara Bus Stand area on the highway at night while he was crossing the road along with a van, which left him critically injured.



Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Maruf dead.

However, locals caught the supervisor, driver and helper of the killer bus, and handed them over to police.



Gournadi Highway PS OC Golam Rasul confirmed the incident.



JAMALPUR: A minor child was killed after being crushed under the wheels of an auto-rickshaw in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased child was identified as Rafi, 3, son of Dulal Mia, a resident of Hasra Majalia Village under Doail Union of the upazila.

According to local sources, a speedy auto-rickshaw ran over the child when he was crossing a regional road adjacent to his house in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.

The family members rescued him and rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Jamalpur General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.

Later on, Rafi succumbed to his injuries on the way to Jamalpur General Hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.

Sarishabari PS SI Sabbir Hossain confirmed the incident.



SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident on the Bangabandhu Expressway in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.

The accident took place in Bejgaon Bus Stand area of the upazila at around 4 pm.

The deceased was identified as Abu Taleb, 32, son of late Resmat Ali, hailed from Kandapara Village under Araihazar Upazila in Narayanganj District.

According to police and local sources, Abu Taleb hit a bus of 'Gangchil Paribahan' from behind after being lost control over his motorbike as the bus stopped suddenly on the middle of the expressway to pick up passengers. He died on the spot.

Being informed, police from Shreenagar PS rushed in and brought the situation under control.

However, the law enforcers have recovered the body and seized the motorcycle from the scene.

Hasara Highway PS OC Molla Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A member of Bangladesh Army was killed after being hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The accident took place in Choumuhoni area of the upazila at around 1 pm.

Deceased Md Saifur Rahman was the son of Md Abdus Salam, a resident of Goler Haor Village under Islampur Union in the upazila. He was a soldier of Bangladesh Army.

According to local sources, Saifur along with his friend Gaffar was returning home riding by a motorcycle. On the way, when they reached Choumuhoni area, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside pole as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit his bike from behind, which left him critically injured.

Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex.

Kamalganj PS OC Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the incident.



MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: A young man was killed and another injured after being hit by a truck in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Dipu Chandra Moni Das, 23, son of Kajal Chandra Moni Das, a resident of Kocherchar Village under Daulatpur Union in the upazila.

The injured person is Sabuj Chandra Moni Das, 22, a resident of the same area.

According to police and local sources, Dipu and Sabuj were returning home riding by a motorcycle from Hatirdia Bazar in the morning. On the way, a truck coming from behind rammed the motorcycle in Kadamtali area. They fell on the road from the motorcycle and were critically injured at that time.

Locals rescued the injured and took them to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Dipu dead. Injured Sabuj is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Monohardi PS OC Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.



SATKHIRA: Two SSC examinees were killed after being hit by a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased were identified as Akash Hossain, 17, and Ankush Sarker, 17, students of Patkhelghata Bahumukhi High School.

According to local sources, the two teenagers were going to Satkhira Town riding by a motorcycle at night. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle in Binerpota Bridge area on the Satkhira-Khulna highway. Both of them died on spot.

On information, fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Satkhira Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.

Satkhira Fire Station Officer Shimul Rana confirmed the incident.



SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

The deceased was identified as Kamrul Islam, 22, son of Atwar Rahman, a resident of Chak Gobindapur Village under Faridpur Union in the upazila. He was a tractor driver by profession.

Local sources said Kamrul was heading towards No. 1 Dakshin Hatbamuni Government Primary School under Kamarpara Union from Jamudangar crossing at noon along with his tractor loaded with stone. On the way, the tractor overturned after losing its control over the steering and fell into a roadside pond at around 2:30 pm, which left Kamrul dead on the spot.

Being informed, police and fire service personnel rushed in, and recovered the body from the pond.

Sadullapur Fire Service Station In-Charge Narayan Chandra Barma and Sadullapur PS Inspector (Investigation) Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident.



A total of 10 people including a minor child and two SSC examinees have been killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in nine districts- Bogura, Natore, Barishal, Jamalpur, Munshiganj, Moulvibazar, Narsingdi, Satkhira and Gaibandha, in four days.BOGURA: A college teacher was killed after being hit by a bus in Sadar Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.The deceased was identified as Hafizur Rahman, 50, a resident of Dhunat Upazila in the district. He was a teacher at Ghoraghat Government College in Dinajpur District.Police and local sources said a Rangpur-bound bus hit Hafizur while he was crossing the road in Jhopgari area on the Bogura-Rangpur highway at around 10:30 am. He died on the spot.Being informed, police recovered the body.However, the law enforcers have seized the bus, but its driver and his helper managed to flee the scene.Sub-Inspector (SI) of Bogura Sadar Police Station (PS) Afzal Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that necessary steps will be taken in this regard.NATORE: A man was killed and six others were injured in a road accident on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul highway in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.The deceased was identified as Shipon Ahmed, 35, son of Jinnat Khan, hailed from Nawda Azampur Village of Mirpur Upazila in Kushtia District.The injured persons are: Abu Bakar Siddique, 50, Rima Begum, 32, Shamim Hossain, 12, Anwar Hossain, 32, Shafiq Uddin, 30, and Bonna Khatun, 20.According to police and local sources, a speedy microbus hit a stationary truck in Airmari Bridge area of the upazila in the morning when it was going towards Kushtia, which left the microbus passenger Shipon dead on the spot and six others including its driver critically injured.Being informed, police recovered the body and seized the two vehicles from the scene.Locals rescued the injured and took them to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex.Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bonpara Highway PS Habibur Rahman confirmed the incident.BARISHAL: A man was killed in a road accident in Gournadi Upazila of the district on Monday night.The accident took place in Mahilara Bus Stand area on the Dhaka-Barishal highway of the upazila at around 9:45 pm.The deceased was identified as Maruf Sarder, 28, son of Mujam Sarder, a resident of Bahadurpur Village under the upazila. He was a hotel employee at Mahilara Bazar.Local sources said a Barishal-bound bus of 'Prochesta Paribahan' hit the Maruf in Mahilara Bus Stand area on the highway at night while he was crossing the road along with a van, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued the injured and rushed him to a hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Maruf dead.However, locals caught the supervisor, driver and helper of the killer bus, and handed them over to police.Gournadi Highway PS OC Golam Rasul confirmed the incident.JAMALPUR: A minor child was killed after being crushed under the wheels of an auto-rickshaw in Sarishabari Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased child was identified as Rafi, 3, son of Dulal Mia, a resident of Hasra Majalia Village under Doail Union of the upazila.According to local sources, a speedy auto-rickshaw ran over the child when he was crossing a regional road adjacent to his house in the afternoon, which left him critically injured.The family members rescued him and rushed to Sarishabari Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Jamalpur General Hospital following the deterioration of his condition.Later on, Rafi succumbed to his injuries on the way to Jamalpur General Hospital.Being informed, police recovered the body and handed it over to the deceased's family members without an autopsy upon their request.Sarishabari PS SI Sabbir Hossain confirmed the incident.SREENAGAR, MUNSHIGANJ: A man was killed in a road accident on the Bangabandhu Expressway in Sreenagar Upazila of the district on Monday afternoon.The accident took place in Bejgaon Bus Stand area of the upazila at around 4 pm.The deceased was identified as Abu Taleb, 32, son of late Resmat Ali, hailed from Kandapara Village under Araihazar Upazila in Narayanganj District.According to police and local sources, Abu Taleb hit a bus of 'Gangchil Paribahan' from behind after being lost control over his motorbike as the bus stopped suddenly on the middle of the expressway to pick up passengers. He died on the spot.Being informed, police from Shreenagar PS rushed in and brought the situation under control.However, the law enforcers have recovered the body and seized the motorcycle from the scene.Hasara Highway PS OC Molla Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.KAMALGANJ, MOULVIBAZAR: A member of Bangladesh Army was killed after being hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Kamalganj Upazila of the district on Monday noon.The accident took place in Choumuhoni area of the upazila at around 1 pm.Deceased Md Saifur Rahman was the son of Md Abdus Salam, a resident of Goler Haor Village under Islampur Union in the upazila. He was a soldier of Bangladesh Army.According to local sources, Saifur along with his friend Gaffar was returning home riding by a motorcycle. On the way, when they reached Choumuhoni area, the motorcycle hit hard a roadside pole as a CNG-run auto-rickshaw hit his bike from behind, which left him critically injured.Locals rescued him, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Kamalganj Upazila Health Complex.Kamalganj PS OC Sanjay Chakrabarty confirmed the incident.MONOHARDI, NARSINGDI: A young man was killed and another injured after being hit by a truck in Monohardi Upazila of the district on Monday morning.The deceased was identified as Dipu Chandra Moni Das, 23, son of Kajal Chandra Moni Das, a resident of Kocherchar Village under Daulatpur Union in the upazila.The injured person is Sabuj Chandra Moni Das, 22, a resident of the same area.According to police and local sources, Dipu and Sabuj were returning home riding by a motorcycle from Hatirdia Bazar in the morning. On the way, a truck coming from behind rammed the motorcycle in Kadamtali area. They fell on the road from the motorcycle and were critically injured at that time.Locals rescued the injured and took them to Monohardi Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Dipu dead. Injured Sabuj is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital.Monohardi PS OC Farid Uddin confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this regard.SATKHIRA: Two SSC examinees were killed after being hit by a truck in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday night.The deceased were identified as Akash Hossain, 17, and Ankush Sarker, 17, students of Patkhelghata Bahumukhi High School.According to local sources, the two teenagers were going to Satkhira Town riding by a motorcycle at night. On the way, a truck coming from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle in Binerpota Bridge area on the Satkhira-Khulna highway. Both of them died on spot.On information, fire service personnel recovered the bodies from the scene and sent those to Satkhira Satkhira Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.Satkhira Fire Station Officer Shimul Rana confirmed the incident.SADULLAPUR, GAIBANDHA: A man was killed in a road accident in Sadullapur Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.The deceased was identified as Kamrul Islam, 22, son of Atwar Rahman, a resident of Chak Gobindapur Village under Faridpur Union in the upazila. He was a tractor driver by profession.Local sources said Kamrul was heading towards No. 1 Dakshin Hatbamuni Government Primary School under Kamarpara Union from Jamudangar crossing at noon along with his tractor loaded with stone. On the way, the tractor overturned after losing its control over the steering and fell into a roadside pond at around 2:30 pm, which left Kamrul dead on the spot.Being informed, police and fire service personnel rushed in, and recovered the body from the pond.Sadullapur Fire Service Station In-Charge Narayan Chandra Barma and Sadullapur PS Inspector (Investigation) Siddiqur Rahman confirmed the incident.