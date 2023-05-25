Thrust on formulating action plan to ensure nutrition for all





GAIBANDHA, May 24: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for formulating action plans to speed up the nutrition-related activities at the grassroots level in a bid to ensure nutrition for all.



"As nutrition is important ingredient for physical intelligence and intellectual development of every human body, proper action plans are needed to ensure nutrition for all. Training also makes the members of district and upazila nutrition coordination committee efficient and helps them conduct nutrition-related activities in a planned and proper way", they also said.





Sustained Opportunity for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project which is being implemented in Gaibandha and Kurigram districts by RDRS Bangladesh, and Netherlands based international organization Cordaid arranged the function with the financial support of European Union.



Dr Zubaida Nasreen, director of Bangladesh National Nutrition Council (BNNC), attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and Dr Akhter Imam, deputy director of BNNC, and Dr Nusrat Jahan Methen, deputy director of BNNC, spoke at the event as special guests while Civil Surgeon Dr Abdullahel Mafi presided over the function.



The function was also addressed, among others, by Dr Nazia Andalib, assistant director of the BNCC, Sadullapur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shahinul Islam, Executive Director of Uddyog Foundation Zilliur Rahman Khondaker, District Information Officer (Acting) Kabir Uddin and journalist of The Daily Observer Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman.



Earlier a PowerPoint presentation about the activities of Songo project was done by nutrition governance adviser of the project Maniruzzaman Mukul and a presentation on the theme by Wash Adviser of the project Mutakabbirul Haque.



GAIBANDHA, May 24: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for formulating action plans to speed up the nutrition-related activities at the grassroots level in a bid to ensure nutrition for all."As nutrition is important ingredient for physical intelligence and intellectual development of every human body, proper action plans are needed to ensure nutrition for all. Training also makes the members of district and upazila nutrition coordination committee efficient and helps them conduct nutrition-related activities in a planned and proper way", they also said.They came up with the comments while they were addressing a session of a day-long training workshop on Nutrition Action Plan preparation and monitoring for the DNCC and UNCC members at Balashi conference room of SKS Inn located at Radhakrishnapur area, an outskirt of the district town, on Tuesday.Sustained Opportunity for Nutrition Governance (SONGO) project which is being implemented in Gaibandha and Kurigram districts by RDRS Bangladesh, and Netherlands based international organization Cordaid arranged the function with the financial support of European Union.Dr Zubaida Nasreen, director of Bangladesh National Nutrition Council (BNNC), attended the function and addressed it as the chief guest and Dr Akhter Imam, deputy director of BNNC, and Dr Nusrat Jahan Methen, deputy director of BNNC, spoke at the event as special guests while Civil Surgeon Dr Abdullahel Mafi presided over the function.The function was also addressed, among others, by Dr Nazia Andalib, assistant director of the BNCC, Sadullapur Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Shahinul Islam, Executive Director of Uddyog Foundation Zilliur Rahman Khondaker, District Information Officer (Acting) Kabir Uddin and journalist of The Daily Observer Sarker Mohammad Shahiduzzaman.Earlier a PowerPoint presentation about the activities of Songo project was done by nutrition governance adviser of the project Maniruzzaman Mukul and a presentation on the theme by Wash Adviser of the project Mutakabbirul Haque.