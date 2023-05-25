Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:05 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two people electrocuted in Rajbari

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Our Correspondent


RAJBARI, May 24: Two people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Kalukhali and Sadar upazilas of the district on Monday afternoon.

The deceased were identified as Shefali Begum, 32, wife of Babu Mondal, a resident of Komorpur Village under Majhbari Union of Kalukhali Upazila, and Bijoy Sheikh, 16, son of Mojer Sheikh, of Bilonoyabad Village of Sadar Upazila in the district.
According to locals, Shefali Begum came in contact with live electricity when she was trying to switch on a television with her wet hand, which left her critically injured.

Family members rescued her and took to Kalukhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.

Shahadat Miraz, the on-duty doctor of the health complex, confirmed the matter.

Besides, Bijoy Sheikh came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working on his newly built house. He was critically injured at that time.

He was rescued and taken to Rajbari Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Mulghar Union Parishad Chairman Sheikh Wahiduzzaman confirmed the incident.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
3 nabbed with drugs in Barguna, Naogaon
Three ‘commit suicide’ in Noakhali, Cumilla, Sunamganj
Lightning kills 18 people in 10 districts
10 killed, seven injured in separate road mishaps
Thrust on formulating action plan to ensure nutrition for all
Two people electrocuted in Rajbari
Drastic fall in power output at Kaptai plant
International Day for Biological Diversity observed in Noakhali


Latest News
Govt urges undemocratic forces to protect electoral process
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft