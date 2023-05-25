Two people electrocuted in Rajbari





RAJBARI, May 24: Two people including a woman have been electrocuted in separate incidents in Kalukhali and Sadar upazilas of the district on Monday afternoon.The deceased were identified as Shefali Begum, 32, wife of Babu Mondal, a resident of Komorpur Village under Majhbari Union of Kalukhali Upazila, and Bijoy Sheikh, 16, son of Mojer Sheikh, of Bilonoyabad Village of Sadar Upazila in the district.According to locals, Shefali Begum came in contact with live electricity when she was trying to switch on a television with her wet hand, which left her critically injured.Family members rescued her and took to Kalukhali Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the woman dead.Shahadat Miraz, the on-duty doctor of the health complex, confirmed the matter.Besides, Bijoy Sheikh came in contact with a live electric wire when he was working on his newly built house. He was critically injured at that time.He was rescued and taken to Rajbari Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.Mulghar Union Parishad Chairman Sheikh Wahiduzzaman confirmed the incident.