Georgia PM says Russia sanctions would 'devastate' economy







Facing international criticism, Irakli Garbashvili strongly defended his country's reluctance to take action against its giant neighbour that occupied about 20 percent of Georgian territory in a 2008 war.



Garbashvili's government has refused to impose economic sanctions and direct flights from Russia to Georgia resumed last week sparking opposition protests at Tblisi airport. AFP DOHA, May 24: Georgia's prime minister told an international forum Wednesday that his government cannot afford to impose sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine war as they would "devastate" the economy.Facing international criticism, Irakli Garbashvili strongly defended his country's reluctance to take action against its giant neighbour that occupied about 20 percent of Georgian territory in a 2008 war.Garbashvili's government has refused to impose economic sanctions and direct flights from Russia to Georgia resumed last week sparking opposition protests at Tblisi airport. AFP