Thursday, 25 May, 2023
Foreign News

10,000 Russian convict recruits killed in Ukraine: Wagner boss

Drone attacks overnight in Russian border region: Governor

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 83

MOSCOW, May 24: The head of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, has said that around 10,000 prisoners he recruited to fight in Ukraine have been killed on the battlefield.

Last year, Prigozhin toured Russian prisons in a bid to convince inmates to fight with Wagner in Ukraine, in exchange for a promised amnesty upon their return should they survive.

Convicts are believed to have been used as cannon fodder in Ukraine, accounting for most of Wagner's losses in the pro-Western country.

"I took 50,000 prisoners of which around 20 percent were killed," Prigozhin said in a video interview published late Tuesday.

Prigozhin said a similar percentage were killed among those who had signed a contract with Wagner, but did not give a precise figure.

Both the mercenary outfit and regular Russian troops said at the weekend that the flashpoint town of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine had fallen, but Kyiv said Ukrainian forces continued to fight for it.
 
Prigozhin, whose influence has risen hugely during the more than year-long offensive, has scathingly criticised Russia's top brass, accusing them of being responsible for huge losses.
 
He has accused Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov of being incompetent and causing excess losses.

"There are now tens of thousands of relatives of those who were killed. Probably there will be hundreds of thousands. We cannot hide from this," he said.

Meanwhile, the governor of a southern Russian region bordering Ukraine said Wednesday that the territory was  targeted overnight by numerous drones following an armed incursion from Ukraine.

"The night was not entirely calm. There were a large number of drone attacks. Air defence systems handled most of them," the governor of the Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on social media.
"The most important thing is that there are no casualties," he added.

The statement came a day after Moscow announced it had deployed jets and artillery to destroy the armed group that penetrated its border from Ukraine and the Kremlin ordered its military to prevent any repeat attack.

Members of two anti-Kremlin groups, the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps, claimed responsibility while Kyiv denied official involvement.    AFP



