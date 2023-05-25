Greece to appoint caretaker PM ahead of June repeat election







ATHENS, May 24: Greece's president will appoint a caretaker prime minister on Wednesday to form a government that will lead the country to a repeat election on June 25, after last weekend's inconclusive vote.The conservative New Democracy party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stormed to victory polling 40.1% last Sunday, but fell short of an outright majority. The country's top three parties, including New Democracy, have turned down a mandate for a governing coalition, pushing for a second vote on June 25.Mitsotakis believes a second vote, which gives the leading party bonus seats, will give New Democracy the majority needed to rule alone.REUTERS