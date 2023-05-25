Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

Opposition parties to boycott new parliament inauguration by Modi

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 99

NEW DELHI, May 24: Indian opposition political parties said on Wednesday they would boycott the inauguration ceremony for the new parliament building to be conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, sidelining the country's president.

In a joint statement, 19 national and regional opposition parties said Modi's decision to dedicate the building on Sunday without President Droupadi Murmu taking part was not just a grave insult but a direct assault on democracy.

India's president is an appointed, non-party executive with only ceremonial powers, but is considered the country's first citizen and is the highest constitutional authority.

"When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building," the letter stated.

The building is the centrepiece of a $2.4 billion project aimed at relocating some prominent institutions out of heritage, British colonial buildings into bigger, modern facilities.

The new parliament is part of the nationalist Modi's flagship initiative to reshape the architecture of the capital and assert a modern identity, signalling a departure from a building built by the British to tighten their grip over India.

Critics of the new parliament see its construction as not just an attempt by Modi to bolster Hindu nationalism and historical revisionism but also an opportunity to disregard official protocol by sidelining the president.

A communications officer in Modi's office said the prime minister has not shown any form of disrespect to the president and her executive authority.

A minister in Modi's government said the new parliament was dedicated to the people of India and will serve as an institution of modern democratic values.

"We urge the opposition to join the inauguration ceremony," said Pralhad Joshi, a minister of parliamentary affairs.

The president's office declined to comment.     �REUTERS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Georgia PM says Russia sanctions would 'devastate' economy
10,000 Russian convict recruits killed in Ukraine: Wagner boss
Greece to appoint caretaker PM ahead of June repeat election
Japan won't join NATO, but local office considered, Kishida says
Australia, India to seek closer economic ties, inks migration deal
Opposition parties to boycott new parliament inauguration by Modi
Germany gets tough with climate activists
Russia's sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia


Latest News
Govt urges undemocratic forces to protect electoral process
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft