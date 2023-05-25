Germany gets tough with climate activists







The raids were ordered in an investigation targeting seven people aged 22 to 38 of the Letzte Generation (Last Generation) group, as Germany toughened its stance against their eye-catching action.



From glueing themselves onto the asphalt to flinging mashed potatoes on paintings in museums or blocking airport runways, the activists have in recent months split public opinion with their protests to push the government to do more for the climate change.

Wednesday's raids were ordered over suspicions that the activists were "forming or supporting a criminal organisation", said a joint statement by Bavaria's police and prosecutors.



Fifteen properties were searched, two accounts seized and an asset freeze ordered.



The suspects are accused of "organising a donations campaign to finance further criminal acts" for the group via its website. �AFP



