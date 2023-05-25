Video
The Daily Observer awards FIFA WC Quiz Contest's winners

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 228
Sports Reporter

The thirteen lucky winners of The Daily Observer FIFA World Cup Quiz Contest received awards on Wednesday at the Daily Observer conference room in a festive environment.

The Daily Observer, one of the leading national daily newspapers in the country, arranged quiz competition during the FIFA World Cup 2022 in November-December last year.

Immense number of readers participated in the competition. The draw of quiz competition was held on January 10 this year with the presence of Observer high-ups and a number of participants.
 
Shakila Mamtaz from Kamlapur, Dhaka won the 1st prize while Shamim Ara Begum from Khilgoan, Dhaka and Maria Tuj Jahan from Azimpur, Dhaka were the 2nd and 3rd prize winners.

Md Nizam Uddin from Dania, Dhaka, Monjurul Hasan from Cumilla, Ibrahim Sheikh from Jatrabari, Dhaka, AKM Mustafiz from Khilgoan, Dhaka, Abdullah Al Mamun from South Kamlapur, Nurul Ahad from Savar, Dhaka, Shahadat from Nilkhet Dhaka, Najmul from Mirpur-10, Md Azizul Haque from Naya Paltan, Dhaka and Israt Jahan from North Mugda, Dhaka are among the other lucky winners.

The 1st prize winner got a 43" Android TV, the 2nd lucky winner was awarded with a Washing Machine and the 3rd place winner got Dhaka-Cox's Bazar-Dhaka air ticket for couple. The 10 other lucky winners got attractive home appliances.

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury and the Director of the eminent national daily Mir Mosharref Hossain Pakbir handed over the gifts among the winners.

Observer editor and director thanked participants and congratulated the winners. The editor expressed his hope to get glib support from the readers in future as well.

Shakila Mamtaz, the first prize winner, conveyed her gratitude to the organizers for arranging such an event. Senior Observer journalists were present during the joyous occasion.


Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
