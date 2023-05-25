Video
Jordan, McKenzie put WI A on top

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 105

Fast bowler Akeem Jordan claimed a five-wicket haul and opener Kirk McKenzie hit a brilliant 91 as West Indies A put them on top against Bangladesh A at the end of the day two of the second unofficial Test at the Academy ground of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

At stumps, the visitors reached 268-6, taking a lead of 31 runs after Bangladesh were bowled out for 237 in their first innings.

Jordan claimed 5-45, his only second five-wicket haul in the first class cricket. He was ably supported by Anderson Phillip and Kevin Sinclare who grabbed two wickets apiece.

Resuming the day on 175-5, the second string Bangladesh were able to add just 62 runs for the rest of the five wickets with Jordan alone taking four of them to complete his five-for.

Shahadat Hossain Dipu was the only one to score a half-century as he hammered 73 off 124 with 10 fours and two sixes. Captain Afif Hossain scored 37.

West Indies A lost Tagnarine Chanderapul (4) cheaply before McKenzie and Raymon Reifer brought the side back into the contention with 116-run partnership.

Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam broke the partnership, dismissing Reifer for 37. McKenzie was on course of his century but Saif Hassan dealt a double blow in three balls, taking the wicket of McKenzie who missed out his ton by nine runs and Brandon King for duck.

McKenzie hit nine fours and three sixes in his 122 ball-91. Alick Athanze and Keacy Carty then helped the side take a lead but they too failed to play big innings. Athanze was out for 45 while Carty made 68.

Before the bails were drawn for day two, Captain Joshua de Silva was batting on 9 with Kevin Sinclaire on 1.     �BSS


