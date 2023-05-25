Video
Training for Afghan Test to start May 29

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Bangladesh national team will kick-off their practice session for the solitary Test against Afghanistan on May 29.

Some of the players, however, had already started the individual training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while some other were busy with playing for Bangladesh A team against the visiting West Indies A.

BCB selection panel sources informed that the squad for the national team is likely to be announced just a couple of days before the practice session.

Bangladesh will miss the service of Captain Shakib Al Hasan who sustained a finger injury during the ODI series against Ireland at Chelmsford.

The Tigers played their last Test match against Ireland at home two months ago. There is hardly any chance to bring up changes from that squad sans Shakib.

But since Shakib is a two-in-one player, the selectors need to call up two players to fill Shakib-sized hole.     �BSS


