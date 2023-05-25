|
Training for Afghan Test to start May 29
|
Bangladesh national team will kick-off their practice session for the solitary Test against Afghanistan on May 29.
Some of the players, however, had already started the individual training at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium while some other were busy with playing for Bangladesh A team against the visiting West Indies A.
BCB selection panel sources informed that the squad for the national team is likely to be announced just a couple of days before the practice session.
Bangladesh will miss the service of Captain Shakib Al Hasan who sustained a finger injury during the ODI series against Ireland at Chelmsford.
But since Shakib is a two-in-one player, the selectors need to call up two players to fill Shakib-sized hole. �BSS