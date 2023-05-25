Video
Two-Day ABB Summit Opens In City

‘Corporate governance failure and NPL are 2 major snags in banking sector’

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Business Correspondent

Failure of corporate governance and non performing loans (NPL) have been identified as the two major snags in the country's banking sector, according to Abdur Rouf Talukdar, Governor of Bangladesh Bank.

"We need to bring about changes in our banking culture through proper planning. Ethical practices must be implemented in the banking system", he said this while speaking as chief guest at the inaugural of two- day summit on 'Banking Digital Transformation Summit-2023.'

Association of Bankers, Bangladesh (ABB) organized the event in a city hotel on Wednesday.

The Governor stated, "We have successfully materialized the vision of Digital Bangladesh. We are taking steps towards achieving the vision of Smart Bangladesh. Our goal is to ensure 75 percent cashless transactions by the year 2027."

He further added, "We have taken various initiatives to build Smart Bangladesh. Among them, mobile financial services and Bangla QR are prominent. Now, in collaboration with ABB, we have initiated a new digital transformation."

Regarding loan defaults, he said, "Loan default is the biggest headache for the current economy of the banking sector. Ensuring corporate governance is also not an alternative'.

A Two-day Digital Transformation Summit 2023 on Banking on Digital Transformation started in a city hotel on Wednesday.

The first day saw two panel discussions of which the first one was on Technology Capabilities that is a must in today's era of Digital Transformation, and the second on Digital Transformation on the CEO Agenda.

Three key note speeches were tabled; the first one by Mark Englehart Evans, DBS, singapore on How to transform in the digital era and win customer.

The second one by IBM on Difital Transformation powered by IBM, besides a third one by Bangladesh Bank Executive Director and Spokesperson Mezbaul Haque on Digital Economy.

In the panel discussion the panelists put importance on banks' digital transformation and diversity of fintech companies of mobile financial services, QR, digital finance and on many other digital banking points and changes into digital technologies.

The ABB Chairman Selim RF Hossain made his opening remarks while others chief executives officers of different banks took part in panel discussion.

A good number of local and foreign fintech and IT companies were present in the inaugural function.



