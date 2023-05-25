Video
Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 12,500 tonnes sugar

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 55
Business Correspondent

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) approved separate proposals for procuring around 1.80 crore liters of soybean oil, 80,000 tonnes of fertilizer and 12,500 tonnes of sugar to meet growing demand of the country.

The approvals came in a meeting held virtually with Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters after the meeting virtually, Cabinet Division additional secretary Sayeed Mahbub Khan said the meeting approved a total of 11 proposals.

It includes a proposal of state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) to procure some 1.10 crore liters of soybean oil under international tender from Accentuate Technology Inc USA (Local Agent:OMC Ltd Dhaka) at a cost of Taka 129.58 crore where per liter soybean oil would cost Taka 140.16.

Besides, the TCB would procure some 12,500 tonnes of sugar under Direct Procurement Method from Brandshare Trading Ltd Dhaka for around Taka 131.25 crore where per KG sugar would cost Taka 105.

The TCB would also procure some 70 lakh liters of soybean oil under local Open Tender from City Edible Oil Ltd with around Taka 127.85 crore where per liter soybean oil would cost Taka 182.65.

Mahbub Khan said under two separate proposals Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure some 30,000 tonnes of TSP fertilizer under 3rd lot under state-level agreement from OCP, SA, Morocco with around Taka 120.03 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $368.

BSS adds: Besides, BADC would procure some 50,000 tonnes of MOP fertilizer under  5th lot under state-level agreement from Canadian Commercial Corporation at  around Taka 226.68 crore with per ton fertilizer costing $418.

Mahbub said the CCGP meeting approved three separate proposals from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) on the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

He said that the joint venture of Cheil Engineering Co Ltd Korea, Yooshin Engineering Corporation, Korea and Engineering and Planning Consultants Ltd Bangladesh will act as consultants at the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar Development Project at around Taka 53,53,34,375.

The joint venture of CCECC, China and CRCC, China will implement the work for constructing 10.70 kilometer roads and 16.557 kilometer drainage at around Taka 237.99 crore at the Mirersarai-2A economic zone area under Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar.

Apart from these, the CCGP meeting approved a proposal under which the National Development Engineers Ltd would construct 12.10 kilometer roads and 12.861 kilometer drainage network at around Taka 219.93 crore at Mirersarai-2B economic zone area.


