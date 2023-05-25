Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 143
Special Correspondent

Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid

Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid

State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said on Wednesday that Qatar is considering Bangladesh's proposal to increase LNG supply very positively.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the line Minister of the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources had a successful meeting with the State Minister of Energy of Qatar Saad Sherida al-Kaabi in Doha on Tuesday, however, during the meeting both the leaders discussed energy issues and how we could be able to strengthen cooperation in the sector for mutual benefit," Nasrul Hamid said, according to the Energy division release.

State Minister Nasrul Hamid accompanied the Primer Minister during her Qatar visit.

"We want to get additional 2 million ton per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Qatar," the State Minister said.

Bangladesh has been importing LNG from Qatar and Oman since 2018 under two separate long-term contracts.

As per a 15-year contract with Qatar, it can supply the highest 2.5 MTPA of LNG and the supply will not come below 1.8 MTPA.

Since the contract is a long-term one, the rate of the LNG was relatively lower -- between USD 11-17 per MMBtu (million British Thermal Unit) -- compared with its higher rate in the international spot market, said a Petrobangla official.

After improvement in the Covid-19 situation, demands grew for primary fuel pushing up the LNG price in the spot market.

The Russian-Ukraine war that began in February deteriorated the situation with the LNG price skyrocketing to USD 70 per MMBtu before coming down to current price.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid also met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi at the sideline of Qatar Economic Dorum Summit in Doha, the Energy Division release said.

However, Petrobangla statistics show that the country currently produces about 2,773 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd) where the share of imported LNG is about 470 mmcfd against last year's 750 mmcfd.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Corporate governance failure and NPL are 2 major snags in banking sector’
Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Transsion opens new factory in BD
Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid
DSE falls, CSE rises amid volatile trade
Govt working to make BD digital device manufacturing hub: Jabbar
BGMEA Prez says youths are main force economic growth
Ctg-Mongla-port access to lift economy of India's NE


Latest News
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Speakers for coordinating efforts to combat hate speech, misinformation in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft