Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the line Minister of the Power, Energy and Mineral Resources had a successful meeting with the State Minister of Energy of Qatar Saad Sherida al-Kaabi in Doha on Tuesday, however, during the meeting both the leaders discussed energy issues and how we could be able to strengthen cooperation in the sector for mutual benefit," Nasrul Hamid said, according to the Energy division release.



State Minister Nasrul Hamid accompanied the Primer Minister during her Qatar visit.

"We want to get additional 2 million ton per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Qatar," the State Minister said.



Bangladesh has been importing LNG from Qatar and Oman since 2018 under two separate long-term contracts.



As per a 15-year contract with Qatar, it can supply the highest 2.5 MTPA of LNG and the supply will not come below 1.8 MTPA.



Since the contract is a long-term one, the rate of the LNG was relatively lower -- between USD 11-17 per MMBtu (million British Thermal Unit) -- compared with its higher rate in the international spot market, said a Petrobangla official.



After improvement in the Covid-19 situation, demands grew for primary fuel pushing up the LNG price in the spot market.



The Russian-Ukraine war that began in February deteriorated the situation with the LNG price skyrocketing to USD 70 per MMBtu before coming down to current price.



Meanwhile, State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid also met with the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi at the sideline of Qatar Economic Dorum Summit in Doha, the Energy Division release said.



However, Petrobangla statistics show that the country currently produces about 2,773 million cubic feet of gas per day (mmcfd) where the share of imported LNG is about 470 mmcfd against last year's 750 mmcfd.



