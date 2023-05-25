Govt working to make BD digital device manufacturing hub: Jabbar





Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said on Wednesday that the government is working to build the country as a manufacturing hub for digital devices and exporter of those.



"Already, the mobiles produced in Bangladesh meet 95 percent of the domestic demand and have created a huge employment opportunities. One of the goals of the government's digitization plan was to transform the country into an exporter of digital devices from an importer," he said.





Noting that Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in the mobile handset manufacturing industry, Jabbar said along with ensuring the quality of digital devices produced in Bangladesh, the mobile phone manufacturing companies should give importance to research and development.



Highlighting the government's endeavors to build technology-friendly 'Smart Bangladesh', he said, "As a result of the government's technology-friendly policy, 15 world-class mobile companies have set up mobile phone factories in the country and several more factories are in the pipeline".



Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Vice Chairman Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, Meghna Group of Industries Chairman Mostafa Kamal, Transsion Holdings Chairman George Zhu, and Economic and Commercial Counsellor of Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Song Yang spoke at the function, among others.



Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar said on Wednesday that the government is working to build the country as a manufacturing hub for digital devices and exporter of those."Already, the mobiles produced in Bangladesh meet 95 percent of the domestic demand and have created a huge employment opportunities. One of the goals of the government's digitization plan was to transform the country into an exporter of digital devices from an importer," he said.The minister said these while virtually speaking from his office as the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of 'I Smart U Factory', a mobile phone manufacturing factory of Transsion Holdings, at Meghna Industrial Economic Zone in Narayanganj district on Wednesday, said a press release.Noting that Bangladesh has achieved remarkable progress in the mobile handset manufacturing industry, Jabbar said along with ensuring the quality of digital devices produced in Bangladesh, the mobile phone manufacturing companies should give importance to research and development.Highlighting the government's endeavors to build technology-friendly 'Smart Bangladesh', he said, "As a result of the government's technology-friendly policy, 15 world-class mobile companies have set up mobile phone factories in the country and several more factories are in the pipeline".Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) Executive Chairman Shaikh Yusuf Harun, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Vice Chairman Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, Meghna Group of Industries Chairman Mostafa Kamal, Transsion Holdings Chairman George Zhu, and Economic and Commercial Counsellor of Chinese Embassy in Bangladesh Song Yang spoke at the function, among others.