BGMEA Prez says youths are main force economic growth







Bangladesh would require a transition from a labour-based economy to a knowledge-based one to become a developed country where the role of young people would be instrumental, he said.



"We have to invest in our young people to develop them as human resources with up-to-date knowledge and skills so that they can take the lead in turning Bangladesh into a knowledge-based economy," he added.

He made the remarks while addressing the grand finale and prize giving ceremony of the 5th BUFT Intra Batch Football Tournament-2023 held on the playground of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) on Tuesday, said a BGMEA media release.



Chairman of the Board of Trustees of BUFT Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, also a lawmaker and BUFT Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Engr Ayub Nabi Khan, among others also spoke at the function.



BGMEA Vice President (Finance) and also BUFT Trustee Board member Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, former Vice President and BUFT Trustee Board member Md Moshiul Azam (Shajal) and BGMEA Director and BUFT Trustee Board member Md Sajjadur Rahman Mridha (Shipon) were also present at the prize giving ceremony.



In his speech as the chief guest, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said artificial intelligence (AI), information technology (IT), robotics were the sectors having massive impacts on how the world now lived and operated.



"Our students must be trained and upskilled appropriately to enable them to perform in this era of technological evaluation," he said.



Stressing on the importance of sports in youth development, he said sports not only develops leadership skills among students but also strengthens bonding among them.



Batch 201 of BUFT became champion beating Batch 222 of the university by 3-0 in the final match of the tournament.



