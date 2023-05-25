Over 130 govt fees can be paid thru bKash at automated challan







The experience of taking government services is getting easieras people can pay fees through bKash at the Automated Challan System without going to any office or standing in long queues. The service can be availed from anywhere in the country saving time and money.



Besides, customers can also pay fees of city corporations, municipalities, NID correction, land tax, etc.



Logging into the government's Automated Challan System (ACS), more than 130 government fees including passport fee, NBR tax, land tax, NID correction, birth registration, etc. can be paid easily through bKash. After successful payment, customers can immediately download the challan, says a press release.The experience of taking government services is getting easieras people can pay fees through bKash at the Automated Challan System without going to any office or standing in long queues. The service can be availed from anywhere in the country saving time and money.Besides, customers can also pay fees of city corporations, municipalities, NID correction, land tax, etc.through bKash app. One needs to tap on thePay Bill option in the bKash app, then select Government Fees icon to pay various government fees.