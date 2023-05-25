Video
Home Business

Mitsubishi to dev hydrogen-ready Plant for Sembcorp

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Business Correspondent

A consortium comprising Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), and Jurong Engineering Limited (JEL) has been awarded an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract to develop a new 600MW hydrogen-ready combined cycle 2/3 power plant (CCPP) for Sembcorp Industries' (Sembcorp) fully owned subsidiary Sembcorp Cogen Pte Ltd.

The plant is expected to be operational by 2026. Located at Sembcorp's upcoming multi-utilities centre on Jurong Island, the new CCPP will contribute toward generating electricity for the grid and steam for industrial companies on Jurong Island, says a press release.

Under the contract, Mitsubishi Power will supply a M701JAC gas turbine, which is an air-cooled version of Mitsubishi Power's leading J Series gas turbine, as well as the steam turbine and other main accessory equipment.
 
A long-term service agreement (LTSA) for the maintenance of the plant's major equipment was also awarded to Mitsubishi Power.
JEL will provide the construction and BOP (Balance of Plant).

The agreement was presented at a ceremony graced by Minister of State for Trade and Industry and Culture, Community and Youth, Ms Low Yen Ling.

Commenting on the contract, Koh Chiap Khiong, CEO, Singapore & Southeast Asia at Sembcorp Industries, said: "Sembcorp is committed to delivering stable and reliable power supply to our customers in Singapore.

The development of the new power plant will improve the performance of our power generation assets on Jurong Island and pave the way for reduction of carbon emissions through hydrogen fuel blending.

We look forward to working closely with partners such as Mitsubishi Power to leverage hydrogen as a major decarbonisation pathway and progress towards a sustainable future."

Takao Tsukui, Executive Vice President, Mitsubishi Power, Ltd., said: "Mitsubishi Power is proud to partner with Sembcorp as we work toward our common goal of building a sustainable energy future for Singapore.

As the energy industry evolves, it is essential that we prioritize low-carbon alternatives such as hydrogen for power generation.

We commend Sembcorp for their leadership in driving this change, and are committed to further supporting the region's transition from natural gas to hydrogen with our hydrogen-ready gas turbines."

Mitsubishi Power remains committed to working closely with public and private power providers in Singapore to advance the country's hydrogen ready infrastructure.


