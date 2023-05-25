Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Daraz with Visa to launch co-branded card to boost online shopping

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Business Desk

Daraz, e-commerce marketplace in Bangladesh, in collaboration with Visa, the global leader in digital payments, has announced a partnership to introduce a co-branded card.

This collaboration will provide Daraz customers exclusive offers and benefits on credit and prepaid cards, according to a press release.

Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh said, "Our partnership with Visa is a game changer. This co-branded card will redefine how our customers shop online, offering exclusive benefits and a seamless payment experience. We are excited to embark on this journey together."

Soumya Basu, country manager of Visa Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan said, "Daraz and Visa have worked together as long standing partners to revolutionize the online shopping experience for consumers. We are delighted to now offer an exciting co-branded card proposition for Daraz shoppers.

The cards, available in physical and digital forms, come with enhanced rewards and great benefits. With value additions like co-branded cards, merchants have the opportunity to build customer loyalty and stickiness, which in turn helps them expand revenue streams and grow their business."

Once affiliated with an authorised card issuer bank, customers will soon be able to obtain this card which aims to offer them special discounts, cash back offers, and exclusive access to promotions and events.

It will also ensure secure, swift, and hassle-free transactions, building consumer trust when making online purchases, it added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Corporate governance failure and NPL are 2 major snags in banking sector’
Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Transsion opens new factory in BD
Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid
DSE falls, CSE rises amid volatile trade
Govt working to make BD digital device manufacturing hub: Jabbar
BGMEA Prez says youths are main force economic growth
Ctg-Mongla-port access to lift economy of India's NE


Latest News
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Speakers for coordinating efforts to combat hate speech, misinformation in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft