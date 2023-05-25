Daraz with Visa to launch co-branded card to boost online shopping







This collaboration will provide Daraz customers exclusive offers and benefits on credit and prepaid cards, according to a press release.



Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director of Daraz Bangladesh said, "Our partnership with Visa is a game changer. This co-branded card will redefine how our customers shop online, offering exclusive benefits and a seamless payment experience. We are excited to embark on this journey together."

Soumya Basu, country manager of Visa Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan said, "Daraz and Visa have worked together as long standing partners to revolutionize the online shopping experience for consumers. We are delighted to now offer an exciting co-branded card proposition for Daraz shoppers.



The cards, available in physical and digital forms, come with enhanced rewards and great benefits. With value additions like co-branded cards, merchants have the opportunity to build customer loyalty and stickiness, which in turn helps them expand revenue streams and grow their business."



Once affiliated with an authorised card issuer bank, customers will soon be able to obtain this card which aims to offer them special discounts, cash back offers, and exclusive access to promotions and events.



It will also ensure secure, swift, and hassle-free transactions, building consumer trust when making online purchases, it added.



