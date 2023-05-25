Video
Nearly 60,000 BD tourists visited Malaysia last year

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 132

Malaysian leisure industry recorded more than 10 million tourists' arrivals in 2022 while out of that 59,000 were originated from Bangladesh, Malaysian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Haznah Md Hashim has said recently.

"The tourism sector has emerged as a vital component of this bilateral relation, acting as a bridge to bring our people closer and allowing us to experience the unique beauty and diversity each nation has to offer," she said.

The envoy was speaking at a B2B tourism networking session of "Roadshow to Bangladesh" organized by Tourism Malaysia at a city hotel recently.

Over the years, the high commissioner said, the two brotherly nations have worked closely together to enhance trade, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people connections.

"This is acting as a bridge to bring our people closer and allow us to experience the unique beauty and diversity each nation has to offer," she added.
 
With respect to Bangladeshi tourists, leisure tourism plays a significant role in attracting them to Malaysia.

The High Commissioner said Malaysia, Truly Asia, offers the Bangladeshi travelers a perfect blend of natural landscapes, vibrant cities, and rich cultural heritage - which is a multitude of experiences for every traveler.

The Tourism Malaysia Roadshow serves as a platform to showcase the immense potential of our partnership and the opportunities that lie ahead, she said.

"It is a testament to the dedication of the Malaysian government in promoting tourism and strengthening the ties between our nations.

Through this Roadshow, we aim to highlight the range of tourism offerings in Malaysia, from leisure and medical tourism to educational opportunities," said the High Commissioner.

The envoy said Malaysia and Bangladesh share many cultural, traditional, and culinary similarities, which is why Malaysia is a popular destination for Bangladesh tourists.

"And Halal food has never been an issue in Malaysia. Besides this, we are also encouraging our trade partners to develop and sell more holiday packages to Malaysia with a special focus on niche products like medical tourism, luxury travel, and spa as well as Education tourism," she said.

In recent years, she said Malaysia has witnessed a growing trend in medical tourism, with an increasing number of Bangladeshi patients seeking healthcare services in Malaysia.

Furthermore, she said, Malaysia has also emerged as an educational hub, attracting students from Bangladesh who seek world-class education in a diverse and inclusive environment.    �BSS


