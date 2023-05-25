

United Hospital celebrates Int'l Nurses Week



During the week, three Health Talks focused on diverse topics consisted of "Health talk on Lifestyle and Management of Diabetic Patients"; "Health Talk on Maternal Health''; " Health Talk on benefits of physical exercise for Hypertensive patients".



In the health talks, the nurses and doctors emphasized on women's health, pregnancy, childcare, Hypertension-its effects and lifestyle tips, Diabetes and it's other relevant areas which made this a knowledge sharing event among our patients as doctors and nurses spontaneously took part.

The week, inaugurated on 11 May, aimed to celebrate, educate, recognize and appreciate the exceptional contributions of nurses in providing quality healthcare services.



The week was filled with a variety of engaging and learning activities, Quiz competition, making it a memorable and meaningful celebration for all involved with a total 565 Nurses.



The highlight of United Hospital's Nurses Week celebration was the grand closing ceremony held recently.



Esteemed guests, including the Managing Director and CEO of the hospital, Mohammad Faizur Rahman, graced the occasion as the chief guest.



Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rose Thomas Theykkil, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) of UHL said "I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for our nurses dedication and exceptional care.



Thank you for making a difference in the lives of our patients through your professionalism and compassion. You are valued and celebrated."



The ceremony included an award distribution and prize-giving segment to acknowledge outstanding nurses who have made significant contributions to patient care, leadership, and innovation.



This recognition not only motivated the recipients but also inspired others to strive for excellence in their nursing practice.



Furthermore, the cultural program showcased the diverse talents of nurses, with captivating performances including music, dance, and theatrical acts. It was a beautiful display of unity, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of the nursing community.



International Nurses Week is a special occasion to honor and appreciate the invaluable contributions of nurses in providing healthcare services.



Among others Dr. Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, Director, Medical Services; Pof. Momtaz Khanam, Principal, United College Of Nursing; Senior Consultant of United Hospital, Doctors, Administrative Officials were present.



