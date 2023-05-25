Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

United Hospital celebrates Int'l Nurses Week

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81
Business Desk

United Hospital celebrates Int'l Nurses Week

United Hospital celebrates Int'l Nurses Week

United Hospital celebrated a week-long activities with its nurses, patients, doctors and other staffs on the occasion of International Nurses Day 2023. Nurses week ends with a grand celebration ceremony held recently with the theme of "Our Nurses Our Future", says a press release.

During the week, three Health Talks focused on diverse topics consisted of "Health talk on Lifestyle and Management of Diabetic Patients"; "Health Talk on Maternal Health''; " Health Talk on benefits of physical exercise for Hypertensive patients".

In the health talks, the nurses and doctors emphasized on women's health, pregnancy, childcare, Hypertension-its effects and lifestyle tips, Diabetes and it's other relevant areas which made this a knowledge sharing event among our patients as doctors and nurses spontaneously took part.

The week, inaugurated on 11 May, aimed to celebrate, educate, recognize and appreciate the exceptional contributions of nurses in providing quality healthcare services.

The week was filled with a variety of engaging and learning activities, Quiz competition,  making it a memorable and meaningful celebration for all involved with a total 565 Nurses.

The highlight of United Hospital's Nurses Week celebration was the grand closing ceremony held recently.

Esteemed guests, including the Managing Director and CEO of the hospital, Mohammad Faizur Rahman, graced the occasion as the chief guest.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms. Rose Thomas Theykkil, Chief Nursing Officer (CNO) of UHL said "I want to express my heartfelt appreciation for our nurses dedication and exceptional care.

Thank you for making a difference in the lives of our patients through your professionalism and compassion. You are valued and celebrated."

The ceremony included an award distribution and prize-giving segment to acknowledge outstanding nurses who have made significant contributions to patient care, leadership, and innovation.

This recognition not only motivated the recipients but also inspired others to strive for excellence in their nursing practice.

Furthermore, the cultural program showcased the diverse talents of nurses, with captivating performances including music, dance, and theatrical acts. It was a beautiful display of unity, creativity, and the vibrant spirit of the nursing community.

International Nurses Week is a special occasion to honor and appreciate the invaluable contributions of nurses in providing healthcare services.

Among others Dr. Mahbub Uddin Ahmed, Director, Medical Services; Pof. Momtaz Khanam, Principal, United College Of Nursing; Senior Consultant of United Hospital, Doctors, Administrative Officials were present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Corporate governance failure and NPL are 2 major snags in banking sector’
Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Transsion opens new factory in BD
Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid
DSE falls, CSE rises amid volatile trade
Govt working to make BD digital device manufacturing hub: Jabbar
BGMEA Prez says youths are main force economic growth
Ctg-Mongla-port access to lift economy of India's NE


Latest News
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Speakers for coordinating efforts to combat hate speech, misinformation in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft