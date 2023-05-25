Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:02 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Bidi workers demand protection from BAT aggression

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Business Correspondent

 
Kushtia Bidi Sramik Sangram Parishad on Wednesday staged demonstration in the district town demanding to protect the bidi industry from the aggression of foreign multinational companies and to reduce tariffs on bidis in the budget for the next 2023-24 fiscal year.

Around Thousand workers under the bannnee of Kushtia Bidi Sramik Sangram Parishad demonstrated in front of Kushtia Public Library premises around 10:30 am to press home their demands.
Their demands are reduction of tariff from Tk 18 to Tk 16 on bidis in the forthcoming 2023-24 budget, increasing the wages of bidi workers, stopping of low quality cigarettes of British American Tobacco and stopping the aggression of British American Tobacco.

The labor leaders, later, handed over a memorandum to the Prime Minister through the Deputy Commissionar of Kushtia.
Nazim Uddin, vice-president of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation, presided over the demonstration.

Conducted by its joint-secretary Harik Hossain, General Secretary of Kushtia District Awami League M Azgar Ali was present as the chief guest. Ataur Rahman Ata, Chairman of Kushtia Sador Upzilla was present as the special guest while Abdur Rahman, General Secretary of Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation spoke as the keynote speaker.  

Kushtia District Awami League Labor Affairs Secretary Golam Mostafa, Kushtia District Sramik League President Anarul Haque, Bangladesh Bidi Sramik Federation Acting President Amin Uddin (BSc), Organizing Secretary Abdul Gafir, Bidi Sramik Leader Chad Ali and among others were present as special guests.

Addressing the demo, the speakers said,  Millions of workers make a living by working in the bidi sector.  But the country's ancient labor-intensive industry is being destroyed by the conspiracy of foreign multinational companies.
 
Multinational companies were smuggling thousands of crores of rupees abroad by burning the lungs of the people of this country.  

Some corrupt local officials are taking advantage of foreign multinational companies and imposing excessive taxes on bidis.
 
Bidi owners are being forced to close their factories as they cannot bear the burden of this exorbitant tax, they said
As a result, the workers are living a dehumanized life.  

Besides, advance income tax on cigarettes is 3 percent and advance income tax on bidis is 10 percent.  We want to repeal this discriminatory advance income tax.

Some unscrupulous bureaucrats are conspiring to increase tariffs on bidis to give foreign cigarette companies a monopoly.  Due to the increase in tariffs, unscrupulous traders are making fake bidis and marketing them to evade the tariff.
 
The government is being deprived of huge amount of revenue.  

It is even creating confusion in the minds of the people by hiding the real number of bidi workers to destroy the bidi industry and workers. We strongly condemn and protest against this, the speakers said.

If there is a conspiracy against the bidi workers, we will be forced to go for a tough movement, they added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Corporate governance failure and NPL are 2 major snags in banking sector’
Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Transsion opens new factory in BD
Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid
DSE falls, CSE rises amid volatile trade
Govt working to make BD digital device manufacturing hub: Jabbar
BGMEA Prez says youths are main force economic growth
Ctg-Mongla-port access to lift economy of India's NE


Latest News
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Speakers for coordinating efforts to combat hate speech, misinformation in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft