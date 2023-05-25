

New GP Experience Center opens at Gulshan 2



This establishment comes as the result of extensive research, analysis, and innovative implementation - keeping the core focus on revolutionizing the customer experience and delivering an experience like never before, says a press release.



Driven by the brand's 25 years' commitment to put customers at the heart of every endeavor, the Experience Center has been meticulously designed to fulfill customer demands and queries with utmost convenience.

Dedicated teams are made available at the Center to guide customers through specialized zones, catering to their specific requirements and cutting short on slow-moving queues.



Through a visionary approach, Grameenphone has created a unique environment here that offers premium service, cutting-edge technologies, and above all - an unforgettable experience for each visitor.



The new Experience Center, located hosts a range of exceptional features designed to enhance the customer journey. For example, it has Quick Service Podiums, which are dedicated areas for swift and efficient services, reducing the visitors' waiting and service times.



There is also an exclusive Consultative Sales and Service Area, where customers receive expert guidance through interactive engagement.



Grameenphone is also offering an exclusive lounge space for its premium customers.

The luxurious setting will provide specialized care and attention to the operator's most esteemed and loyal userbase.



The Center also features a device and engagement zone, where customers can explore and interact with future-fit technologies, enriching their digital lifestyles for future-readiness.



The Center's extensive device and accessories inventory showcases a wide selection of authorized products from renowned brands, including Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung Vivo, Realme, Fastrack, Amazfit, and many more. The center operations remain active from 10 am to 6 pm, every day of the week except for public holidays.



Centering the new establishment, a panel discussion moderated by Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing, GP was also held during the launch, where renowned figures like Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh; Halim Pan, Head of Sales, Emerging Channel Dept, OPPO; Shakib Arafat, Managing Director, Salextra Ltd and Sajjad Hasib, CMO, GP shared their valuable opinions on the theme - "Future of Telco Retail".



Director General (DG) of Systems & Services (SS) Division, BTRC, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, ndc, afwc, psc, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest alongside Yasir Azman, CEO, GP.



Grameenphone (GP) has celebrated the opening of its state-of-the-art 'Grameenphone Experience Center' in Gulshan 2 on Tuesday.This establishment comes as the result of extensive research, analysis, and innovative implementation - keeping the core focus on revolutionizing the customer experience and delivering an experience like never before, says a press release.Driven by the brand's 25 years' commitment to put customers at the heart of every endeavor, the Experience Center has been meticulously designed to fulfill customer demands and queries with utmost convenience.Dedicated teams are made available at the Center to guide customers through specialized zones, catering to their specific requirements and cutting short on slow-moving queues.Through a visionary approach, Grameenphone has created a unique environment here that offers premium service, cutting-edge technologies, and above all - an unforgettable experience for each visitor.The new Experience Center, located hosts a range of exceptional features designed to enhance the customer journey. For example, it has Quick Service Podiums, which are dedicated areas for swift and efficient services, reducing the visitors' waiting and service times.There is also an exclusive Consultative Sales and Service Area, where customers receive expert guidance through interactive engagement.Grameenphone is also offering an exclusive lounge space for its premium customers.The luxurious setting will provide specialized care and attention to the operator's most esteemed and loyal userbase.The Center also features a device and engagement zone, where customers can explore and interact with future-fit technologies, enriching their digital lifestyles for future-readiness.The Center's extensive device and accessories inventory showcases a wide selection of authorized products from renowned brands, including Apple, Xiaomi, Oppo, Samsung Vivo, Realme, Fastrack, Amazfit, and many more. The center operations remain active from 10 am to 6 pm, every day of the week except for public holidays.Centering the new establishment, a panel discussion moderated by Farha Naz Zaman, Head of Marketing, GP was also held during the launch, where renowned figures like Ziauddin Chowdhury, Country Manager, Xiaomi Bangladesh; Halim Pan, Head of Sales, Emerging Channel Dept, OPPO; Shakib Arafat, Managing Director, Salextra Ltd and Sajjad Hasib, CMO, GP shared their valuable opinions on the theme - "Future of Telco Retail".Director General (DG) of Systems & Services (SS) Division, BTRC, Brig. Gen. Md. Nasim Parvez, ndc, afwc, psc, attended the ceremony as the Chief Guest alongside Yasir Azman, CEO, GP.