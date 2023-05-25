UN working to support BD, Lao, Nepal's LDC graduation







Bangladesh, Lao PDR (People's Democratic Republic), and Nepal have learnt this the hard way, since the recommendation in 2021 for all three countries to leave this group currently comprising 46 of the world's most vulnerable countries.



Finalizing preparations for a smooth and just transition, which is now set for 2026, has its own set of challenges, particularly in the areas of trade, intellectual property rights, climate finance, debt relief and grant eligibility.

To overcome these hurdles, graduating countries need to skillfully articulate and advocate for the continuation or extension of some LDC-specific support beyond graduation, including for example, preferential market access and TRIPS (trade related aspect of intellectual property rights) waivers, which is particularly important in relation to pharmaceutical products for combating public health-related challenges and pandemics.



This requires continued engagement and alignment with development partners, including donors, international financial institutions, civil society, and the private sector.



Sharing best practices and fostering regional cooperation among other graduating LDCs is another important step in the path towards smooth transition.



Against mountains in the background, a group of women in colourful red clothes play volleyball over a net in Nepal

The challenge of navigating this transition falls on the governments of LDCs, but the technical knowledge and guidance from different parts of the UN development system can help.



As outlined in the new DCO Annual Chair Report, the implementation of the UN development system reform in 2019 and creation of independent, empowered Resident Coordinator Offices has made it easier to connect different UN expertise together and respond collectively to the evolving and diverse needs of each country.



For Bangladesh, Lao PDR, and Nepal, the benefits of a coordinated UN development system have unfolded in two important ways.



First of all, at the country level, our respective Resident Coordinator Offices were able to provide comprehensive and tailored support to governments by pulling together expertise from all relevant agencies and translating the vision of the Doha Programme of Action and its renewed commitments pledged at the 5th UN Conference on LDCs last month, into practical implementation on the ground.



The UN has provided technical advice to the relevant national authorities in each country to support the development of Smooth Transition Strategies at the local level.



This support has been made possible by the UN agencies on the ground working together as one under the coordination of the RCO, and leveraging the expertise of partner regional or global organisations, such as ESCAP. UNSDG



