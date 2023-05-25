

Community Bank holds its 40th board meeting



The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM (Bar), PPM, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.



Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General, Admin, Bangladesh Police, M Khurshid Hossain, BPM (Bar), PPM, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion, S M Ruhul Amin, Additional Inspector General, ATU, Md Mazharul Islam, Additional Inspector General, L and AA, Md Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar) Additional Inspector General, Crime and Operations, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional Inspector General, Finance, Dr. Hasan Ul Haider, BPM, Additional Inspector General, APBn, Md. ahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar) were among others present.

The 40th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM (Bar), PPM, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General, Admin, Bangladesh Police, M Khurshid Hossain, BPM (Bar), PPM, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion, S M Ruhul Amin, Additional Inspector General, ATU, Md Mazharul Islam, Additional Inspector General, L and AA, Md Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar) Additional Inspector General, Crime and Operations, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional Inspector General, Finance, Dr. Hasan Ul Haider, BPM, Additional Inspector General, APBn, Md. ahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar) were among others present.