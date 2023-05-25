Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Community Bank holds its 40th board meeting

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Desk

Community Bank holds its 40th board meeting

Community Bank holds its 40th board meeting

The 40th Board Meeting of Community Bank Bangladesh Ltd was held at the Police Headquarters in Dhaka on Wednesday, says a press release.

The meeting was chaired by Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, BPM (Bar), PPM, Inspector General of Police, Bangladesh and Chairman of Community Bank Bangladesh Limited. During the meeting important decisions were taken on the investment proposals and different agenda of the bank.

Md Kamrul Ahsan, BPM (Bar), Additional Inspector General, Admin, Bangladesh Police,  M Khurshid Hossain, BPM (Bar), PPM, Director General, Rapid Action Battalion,  S M Ruhul Amin, Additional Inspector General, ATU, Md Mazharul Islam, Additional Inspector General, L and AA, Md Atiqul Islam, BPM (Bar), PPM (Bar) Additional Inspector General, Crime and Operations, Abu Hasan Muhammad Tarique, BPM, Additional Inspector General, Finance, Dr. Hasan Ul Haider, BPM, Additional Inspector General, APBn,  Md. ahabubor Rahman, BPM (Bar) were among others present.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Corporate governance failure and NPL are 2 major snags in banking sector’
Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Transsion opens new factory in BD
Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid
DSE falls, CSE rises amid volatile trade
Govt working to make BD digital device manufacturing hub: Jabbar
BGMEA Prez says youths are main force economic growth
Ctg-Mongla-port access to lift economy of India's NE


Latest News
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Speakers for coordinating efforts to combat hate speech, misinformation in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft