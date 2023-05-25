Video
Thursday, 25 May, 2023
Home Business

IFIC Bank opens Barguna branch

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 114
Business Desk

IFIC Bank has opened its Barguna branch to include every people in the largest banking network with the largest number of branches and uposhakhas (1267) in the country.  
 
Barguna branch was inaugurated at Sadar road of Braguna thana recently, says a press release.
 
Habibur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Barguna District was present as chief guest in the inauguration function. Sanjit Das, Advocate and President of Barguna press club was present as special guest.

Branch Manager of Sonali Bank's Barguna branch, Md. Kefaeat Ullah, Branch Manager of IFIC Bank's Barguna and respected customers, renowned businessmen, dignitaries of the area were also present on the occasion.


