

IFIC Bank opens Barguna branch



Barguna branch was inaugurated at Sadar road of Braguna thana recently, says a press release.



Habibur Rahman, Deputy Commissioner of Barguna District was present as chief guest in the inauguration function. Sanjit Das, Advocate and President of Barguna press club was present as special guest.

Branch Manager of Sonali Bank's Barguna branch, Md. Kefaeat Ullah, Branch Manager of IFIC Bank's Barguna and respected customers, renowned businessmen, dignitaries of the area were also present on the occasion.



