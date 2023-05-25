SIBL CEO exchanges views with expatriates in Abu Dhabi







Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present as the chief guest and Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division of the Bank was present as a special guest.



Zafar Alam said remittance sent by expatriates is one of the main driving force of the country's economy. He requested the expatriates to send remittances to the country through legal channels.

An exchange-view and discussion meeting between Social islami Bank and the Bangladeshi expatriates in Abu Dhabi, UAE was held at the Diamond City Restaurant in Abu Dhabi recently, says a press release.Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank was present as the chief guest and Akmal Hossain, Head of International Division of the Bank was present as a special guest.Zafar Alam said remittance sent by expatriates is one of the main driving force of the country's economy. He requested the expatriates to send remittances to the country through legal channels.