boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD





boAt, India's audio and wearable brand, has signed recently a national distributor agreement with DX Group to distribute their products across all channels in Bangladesh.



DX Group, a well-known Bangladeshi conglomerate, will distribute boAt's range of products across all major markets, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Barishal, says a press release.





According to Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, the partnership with DX Group aims to boost sales in the region by leveraging the similarities in consumer preferences between India and Bangladesh.



The company will share its regional leadership with DX Group and provide continuous support through a joint go-to-market approach.



According to Dewan Kanon, Founder and CEO of DX Group, DX represents the optimistic digital Bangladesh our Prime Minister has dreamt of and now building.



Our efforts will always be to present the best of digital lifestyle for Bangladesh. Our partnership with boAt is a reflection of endeavour.



Imagine Marketing Ltd was founded in 2013 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta and has a diverse product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, and more. boAt, a leading audio and wearable brand in India, was launched under the Imagine umbrella and has disrupted the industry to become the top wearables brand in the country in terms of shipments. boAt offers fashionable, innovative, and well-designed lifestyle-oriented products at affordable price points aimed at a young and diverse audience.



Imagine Marketing has partnered with global brands such as Qualcomm and Dolby to innovate its products and is backed by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity fund, Malabar Investments and Fireside Ventures.



The company currently has offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru which are the major metro cities in India Founded in 2011, DX is the name of a connected ecosystem of 12 businesses verticals that revolves around distribution, retail & service domains in Bangladesh.



Due to its steadfast commitment to excellence, DX Group has parallelly emerged as the largest smartphone distributor, holds the distinction of owning the country's largest smartphone retail chain & also the No.1 after sales service provider in Bangladesh.



DX Group has always remained in the forefront to introduce cutting edge technology and human network driven products and services.



