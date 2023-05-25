Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:01 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

boAt, DX Group to expand its footprint in BD

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 382
Business Desk


boAt, India's audio and wearable brand, has signed recently a national distributor agreement with DX Group to distribute their products across all channels in Bangladesh.
 
DX Group, a well-known Bangladeshi conglomerate, will distribute boAt's range of products across all major markets, including Dhaka, Chattogram, Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Sylhet and Barishal, says a press release.
 
The line-up will include TWS, Smartwatches, Neckbands, Headphones, Speakers, Chargers, and more. DX Group will also assist boAt in onboarding local partners, customer acquisition, and expanding its footprint.

According to Aman Gupta, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of boAt, the partnership with DX Group aims to boost sales in the region by leveraging the similarities in consumer preferences between India and Bangladesh.

The company will share its regional leadership with DX Group and provide continuous support through a joint go-to-market approach.

According to Dewan Kanon, Founder and CEO of DX Group, DX represents the optimistic digital Bangladesh our Prime Minister has dreamt of and now building.

Our efforts will always be to present the best of digital lifestyle for Bangladesh. Our partnership with boAt is a reflection of endeavour.

Imagine Marketing Ltd was founded in 2013 by Aman Gupta and Sameer Mehta and has a diverse product portfolio ranging from audio gear, smart wearables, personal grooming, mobile accessories, and more. boAt, a leading audio and wearable brand in India, was launched under the Imagine umbrella and has disrupted the industry to become the top wearables brand in the country in terms of shipments. boAt offers fashionable, innovative, and well-designed lifestyle-oriented products at affordable price points aimed at a young and diverse audience.

Imagine Marketing has partnered with global brands such as Qualcomm and Dolby to innovate its products and is backed by Warburg Pincus, a global private equity fund, Malabar Investments and Fireside Ventures.

The company currently has offices in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru which are the major metro cities in India Founded in 2011, DX is the name of a connected ecosystem of 12 businesses verticals that revolves around distribution, retail & service domains in Bangladesh.

Due to its steadfast commitment to excellence, DX Group has parallelly emerged as the largest smartphone distributor, holds the distinction of owning the country's largest smartphone retail chain & also the No.1 after sales service provider in Bangladesh.

DX Group has always remained in the forefront to introduce cutting edge technology and human network driven products and services.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Corporate governance failure and NPL are 2 major snags in banking sector’
Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Transsion opens new factory in BD
Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid
DSE falls, CSE rises amid volatile trade
Govt working to make BD digital device manufacturing hub: Jabbar
BGMEA Prez says youths are main force economic growth
Ctg-Mongla-port access to lift economy of India's NE


Latest News
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Speakers for coordinating efforts to combat hate speech, misinformation in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft