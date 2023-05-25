Video
Budget should support people’s lives thru taming inflation: Economists

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 73

Three noted economists of the country have prioritized taming inflation, strengthening the social safety nets and maintaining economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic as the main budgetary priorities for fiscal 2023-24

They said the issue of strengthening social safety nets demands higher priority for maintaining smooth livelihood of the commoners at a time when the global economy is finding it hard to continue economic recovery from the shocks of the pandemic and the onslaught of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Former Bangladesh Bank Governor Dr Atiur Rahman, distinguished fellow of the CPD Dr Mustafizur Rahman and Bangladesh Economic Association (BEA) general secretary Dr Ainul Islam shed lights on what the next budget should focus  on to improve life of the people while talking to BSS.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal is set to place the budget for fiscal 2023-24 (FY24), at the Jatiya Sangsad on June 1.
Dr Atiur Rahman said the country was passing through a tough time when the national budget for two fiscal years were placed aiming at policies and strategies relating to smooth economic recovery.
 
The policymakers then had to consider the shocks of the Russia-Ukraine war while framing the budget for the last fiscal FY23, Dr Atiur said, adding the government would also have to keep in mind the macroeconomic challenges, including the impacts of war and global unprecedented inflation.

The issue of strengthening social safety nets demands due priority for ensuring smooth livelihood of commoners, Dr Atiur said adding that the next budget should have to be delivered very cautiously, otherwise, the government will have to find out a new path,"

The budget should see massive tax reforms; create additional sources of revenue in the wake of rising prices and cost of government services.  Income tax rate should be increased for the rich while minimum tax ceiling be allowd.

Secondly, budget should increase income opportunities for low-income group to get easily access to the local and foreign labour market for which time befitting training programmes should continue.

It should create a long-term base for balanced development; there is a need for imposing carbon tax and introducing solar irrigation business system, he said.

Prof Dr Mustafizur Rahman said inflation is the biggest challenge along with  restoring economic stability in the post-pandemic period.

"He said the size of the next budget would be around 15 to 16 percent of GDP of which mobilization of resources would reach 9 to 9.5 percent. If a budget deficit of around 6 percent is added to this, then the overall budget size would not exceed 15.5 percent, he added.

 "The budget should keep the provision for checking tax evasion; special attention should be given on continuing various reform initiatives like on the income tax and customs act," he said
Priority in expenditure should be on education, health and social safety nets instead of infrastructures, he said.

Prof Mustafizur said while making deficit financing, the government should ensure that private sector investment would not be deterred. The government should focus more on taking foreign loans instead of taking loans from the banking sector.    BSS


