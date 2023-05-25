Video
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:01 PM
Home Business

Application deadline for Immigrant Day and Trade Fair extended till May 31

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 89
Business Desk

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has extended the application deadline for participation in the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023'till May 31.

Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) recently issued a circular in this regard, said a press release.

With the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy', Muktadhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce are going to organize the event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on September 22-23.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) have agreed with the partnership to support the event.


