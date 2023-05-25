Application deadline for Immigrant Day and Trade Fair extended till May 31







Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) recently issued a circular in this regard, said a press release.



With the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy', Muktadhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce are going to organize the event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on September 22-23.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) have agreed with the partnership to support the event.



Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) has extended the application deadline for participation in the 'Bangladeshi Immigrant Day and Trade Fair-2023'till May 31.Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) recently issued a circular in this regard, said a press release.With the theme 'Exploring opportunities towards Smart Economy', Muktadhara New York and USA-Bangladesh Business Links in association with the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce are going to organize the event at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on September 22-23.The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) have agreed with the partnership to support the event.