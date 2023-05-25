Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 25 May, 2023, 3:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UCB launches Agro CSR project Voroshar Notun Janala

Published : Thursday, 25 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Business Correspondent

UCB launches Agro CSR project Voroshar Notun Janala

UCB launches Agro CSR project Voroshar Notun Janala

A press conference was organized on Wednesday to introduce the Agro CSR project 2023 of United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC titled 'Voroshar Notun Janala', logo unveiling of the project and signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rural Development Academy (RDA).

UCB Managing Director and CEO Arif  Quadri unveiled the logo of the project at the beginning. After that, DMD and Company Secretary of UCB ATM Tahmiduzzaman, prominent media personality Rezaul Karim Siddiqui, coordinator of the project and Anwar Farooq, former agriculture secretary and vice-president, BISEF Foundation presented detailed information about the project.

They answered various questions to media persons about the project.

A MoU was signed with Rural Development Academy (RDA), the project's research partner, at the end of the programme. Managing Director and CEO of UCB Arif Quadri and Joint Director of RDA and Project Director of CDRC Abdul Majeed Pramanik Ph.D. signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutions.

As per the directives of Bangladesh Bank, United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) has taken the initiative to implement the agricultural support scheme-'Voroshar Notun Janala' this year as part of its social responsibility.

The aim of this project is to ensure food security of the country, ensure better nutritional quality and promote climate resilient sustainable agriculture.

A total of 1300 agricultural entrepreneurs from around 500 upazilas across the country will be trained under this project. Apart from this, 40 upazilas of the country will be developed as 'model areas' for the prosperity of agriculture by providing modern machinery support to agricultural entrepreneurs.

At the same time, under this project, research initiatives have been undertaken on the development of climate-smart agricultural marketing systems to improve food and nutritional security of vulnerable pastoralist households in Bangladesh.

This research work will be conducted by the Char Development Research Center (CDRC), a subsidiary of the Rural Development Academy (RDA).

It should be noted that this is the first time in Bangladesh that any commercial bank is implementing such a project directly with the help of agriculture and farmers.

Arif Qadri, MD and CEO, United Commercial Bank PLC (UCB) said, "Voroshar Notun Janala project will further increase our participation among farmers.

Today we planted a small tree through this project. In future it will become a big banyan tree".
He said, "This project created from our CSR fund.

The total allocation of this project is Tk 25 crore. We will train 1300 farmers. We want to increase the knowledge of modern agriculture among farmers in remote areas.

Also increase financial capacity. For this, each farmer will be given 12,000 taka at one time. They do not have to pay this money back''.

From UCB, Additional Managing Director Syed Faridul Islam; Additional Managing Director Nabil Mustafizur Rahman; Additional Managing Director Abul Alam Ferdous; Deputy Managing Director N Mustafa Tarek; Deputy Managing Director Md Abdullah Al Mamoon; Deputy Managing Director Alamgir Kabir along with other senior officials of BSAFE Foundation and RDA were also present at the event.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
‘Corporate governance failure and NPL are 2 major snags in banking sector’
Govt to procure 1.80cr liters of soybean oil, 12,500 tonnes sugar
Transsion opens new factory in BD
Qatar considering proposal to boost LNG supply to BD: Nasurl Hamid
DSE falls, CSE rises amid volatile trade
Govt working to make BD digital device manufacturing hub: Jabbar
BGMEA Prez says youths are main force economic growth
Ctg-Mongla-port access to lift economy of India's NE


Latest News
Nothing to worry about new US visa policy: Momen
Kazi Nazrul Islam's birth anniversary celebrated in Hili
GCC polls: Two detained for entering secret room
Two trucks' collision leaves one dead, two injured
Will accept whatever the result is: Azmat
Hopeful about my victory: Zayeda
Elderly woman 'commits suicide' in Dinajpur
One dies as train hits him in Gafargaon
IMF chief calls US debt battle 'unnecessary' for world economy
Speakers for coordinating efforts to combat hate speech, misinformation in Bangladesh
Most Read News
Bangladeshis won't get US visas if found undermining election process: Blinken
Lightning strikes: Govt issues precautionary measures
Stay order revoked, BGB now can file criminal cases
Justice Habibur Rahman's wife dies, CJ expresses shock
Gazipur city polls Thursday, 73pc centres are risky
Saudi Arabia offers large-scale investment in Bangladesh
Rajshahi Chhatra Dal leader Shamim picked up by DB police in Dhaka
Amir-ul Islam brings Taposh's remarks to Appellate Division's attention
Fair election not possible under existing system: GM Quader
College teacher killed as bus hits him in Bogura
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft