AL's 'peace rally' now 'protest rally' to thwart BNP conspiracy against country, AL, PM







Recently, BNP announced it would hold road marches in Dhaka and across the country to press home its 10-point charter of demands, including the restoration of the election-time caretaker government system.



However, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader termed the BNP's road march programme as a preparation for terrorist activities of the opposition party. He said, "BNP is taking preparation secretly for resorting to arson terrorism in the name of road march."

Meanwhile, recently BNP Rajshahi district Convener Abu Sayeed Chand threatened to kill AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at a public rally of metropolitan and district BNP at Shibpur High School ground in Puthia Upazila of Rajshahi as part of the central programme.



In his speech, Chand said, "No more 27 or 10-point demands, just one point now - send Sheikh Hasina to the grave! We will do whatever is necessary to get Sheikh Hasina to resign."



The video of the threat went viral on social media, triggering a storm of protests among AL leaders, activists and supporters.

AL insiders informed that the threat to kill Sheikh Hasina and BNP's ongoing conspiracies of arson terrorism has forced the ruling party to convert its regular peace rally programme to protest marches and rallies across the country.



In their speeches, AL leaders claimed that BNP is planning to start the politics of terrorism, arson and killing.

Meanwhile, AL's assumption regarding BNP's politics of terrorism has been proven true.



BNP leaders and activists on Tuesday set fire on a double decker and several vehicles were vandalized at that time by BNP supporters from a road march by the party in Dhanmondi area.



While talking to the Daily Observer AL leaders claimed that BNP's recent activities have forced AL to change the formation of political programmes from peace to protest.



In this regard, AL Presidium Member Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin said, "We always want peace and harmony in the country. But the BNP doesn't want people to live peacefully.



Their terrorist activities forced us to take a protest programme and our party General Secretary declared a protest march and rally." While asked whether the ruling party will continue the protest rally, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Awami League always wants peace.



But, we will not remain fixed only to peace rallies. BNP politics includes killing, violence, terrorism and communalism. To stop all negative politics of BNP, we will give any type of programme like protest if necessary."



"We will send those killers, terrorists and communalists to the grave through much protest with the people of the country," he added.



Meanwhile, in a speech on Tuesday, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said that the BNP has entered the field on a mission to kill Sheikh Hasina. He said, "Being rejected by the people, BNP now wants to silence Sheikh Hasina forever, who has remain on top of her popularity for 14 years."



Asking BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Obaidul Quader said, "If any leader of Awami League had threatened to kill Khaleda Zia, how would you have felt?"



He said, "People across the country have understood the feelings of Awami League activists and supporters in the last 24 hours. The year 1975 and 2023 are not the same. BNP should realize this. Awami League leaders and activists will not sit quietly if Sheikh Hasina is attacked."



AL General Secretary said, "BNP wants conflict, instability, turmoil and bloodshed. The Awami League wants elections to institutionalize the country's democracy. We want free, fair and impartial elections under the management of the Election Commission."



"We will not go into conflict with anyone. We will deal with this evil force politically," Obaidul Quader concluded.



