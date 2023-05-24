'Awami League's stance shift is to incite clashes with BNP'  





Terming the comment of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on the change in the party's stance and will now resist BNP in the streets as undemocratic. BNP leaders said, it will incite clashes between two parties.



On Sunday, AL Obaidul Quader addressing a rally in Dhaka said Awami League would not observe peace rally from now, rather BNP has to be resisted on the road.





Another Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters, "People do not participate in any Awami League programme. That is why they have abandoned the peaceful programme to counter the BNP and have now taken up the violent programme."



Mentioning that these conspiracies will not work anymore Khosru said, "The people are with us now. We will resist all the undemocratic activities of the Awami League government along with the people."



Awami League declared not to give any space to the BNP with seven to eight months left the next parliamentary election.



AL and associate organisations on Monday held protest marches and rallies in Dhaka and outside as part of 'resisting' BNP.



By these programmes, the AL sent BNP a message that the party will take position in the streets till the national election.



Quader said the BNP make blueprint to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the garb of one-point movement to topple the government.



Quader mentioned that a death threat was issued to Sheikh Hasina from a BNP rally in Rajshahi.



