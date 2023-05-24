Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:50 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

'Awami League's stance shift is to incite clashes with BNP'  

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 32
Walid Khan


Terming the comment of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on the change in the party's stance and will now resist BNP in the streets as undemocratic. BNP leaders said, it will incite clashes between two parties.

On Sunday, AL Obaidul Quader addressing a rally in Dhaka said  Awami League would not observe peace rally from now, rather BNP has to be resisted on the road.
Regarding this BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan told the Daily Observer, "It isn't democratic to resist a political party's program on the streets. Since Awami League does not believe in democracy, they are now trying to counter our peaceful agenda in an undemocratic way."

Another Standing Committee Member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told reporters, "People do not participate in any Awami League programme. That is why they have abandoned the peaceful programme to counter the BNP and have now taken up the violent programme."

Mentioning that these conspiracies will not work anymore Khosru said, "The people are with us now. We will resist all the undemocratic  activities of the Awami League government along with the people."

Awami League declared not to give any space to the BNP with seven to eight months left the next parliamentary election.

AL and associate organisations on Monday held protest marches and rallies in Dhaka and outside as part of 'resisting' BNP.
 
By these programmes, the AL sent BNP a message that the party will take position in the streets till the national election.

Quader said the BNP make blueprint to kill Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the garb of one-point movement to topple the government.

Quader mentioned that a death threat was issued to Sheikh Hasina from a BNP rally in Rajshahi.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High-level probe body formed over Jasmine's death
Test run of Matarbari power plant next month
US condemns BNP leader's instigative comment against PM
AL's 'peace rally' now 'protest rally' to thwart BNP conspiracy against country, AL, PM
'Awami League's stance shift is to incite clashes with BNP'  
KNF landmine blast kills day labourer, injures  another in Bandarban  
Be change makers: PM to Qatar Univ students
Removing WASA Chair is tantamount to 'shooting the messenger': TIB


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft