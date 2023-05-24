Video
KNF landmine blast kills day labourer, injures  another in Bandarban  

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent


At least one person has been killed and one other injured in a landmine explosion, allegedly planted by members of the Kuki-Chin National Front (KNF) in Ruma upazila of Bandarban on Tuesday morning.

A mine explosion in Bandarban resulted in the death of a labourer, Rashed and caused injury to another worker, Dulal. The explosion was caused by a landmine planted by the KNF.
On Tuesday the incident took place at Bolipara in Bandarban. The victims were taken to the Thanchi Upazila Health Complex. Both Rashed and Dulal hail from Banskhali Upazila of Chattogram.

According to the police and witnesses, the incident occurred while Rashed and Dulal were engaged in clearing forest on a hill.

Their work was part of a project to establish a temporary camp for Bolipara 38 BGB near a newly-constructed border road.

Suddenly, a buried mine detonated, causing Rashed to lose his life instantly and inflicting severe injuries on Dulal.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Alamgir Hossain of Ruma Police Station  confirmed the news.  a police team was dispatched to the scene immediately, he further added. The locals claimed that members of KNF planted the landmine.

The explosion took place while some workers were cleaning the side of the BGB camp in Dhopanichara area of Thanchi-Likre border road in Chaikhang para of Ward No 5 of Remakri-Prangsa Union. Rashed died instantly on the spot.

On May 17, a man was killed and another sustained injuries in the landmine explosion in the same upazila of Bandarban, amid a special raid by joint forces in the area.

Two army officers were killed and two others injured in an ambush by the armed wing of the KNF near Jarulchhari Para on May 16.


