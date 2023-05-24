Video
Removing WASA Chair is tantamount to 'shooting the messenger': TIB

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 35
Staff Correspondent


The Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) said, practicing of 'shoot the messenger' will put the government's declaration of zero tolerance towards corruption into question.

In a statement on Tuesday TIB said, Dhaka WASA Chairman Golam Mostafa was removed after allegations were brought against the organisation's Managing Director Taqsem A Khan.
This decision has set an example of protecting the accused. TIB said the move was in conflict with the legal obligations to protect the whistleblowers against the power abusers and the corrupt.

"The action could not be considered a regular process in any way," TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman said and added, "Golam Mostafa was not removed from his post although his term as chairman ended in October last year.

But a new chairman was appointed just five days after the board chairman filed a written complaint against the WASA MD with the Local Government Ministry."

Taking into account the complaint of the former chairman, the TIB has called for accountability from the accused, subject to a fair and transparent investigation into the complaints raised against him.

"Even if the incident is accepted as a 'coincidence as per the Local Government Secretary, the removal of the complainant established the allegation that MD Taqsem's will is the last word in the management of WASA, and he has the power to expel anyone from the organisation to protect his own interests," the TIB chief observed.

He said the move also gives a message that 'if necessary, there will be no hesitation in adopting the practice of 'shoot the messenger' to silence a complainant of corruption and abuse of power, whoever they may be."


