Why not Liberation War Minister as Chair of Jamuka be revoked: HC







In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice KM Kamrul Kader and Justice Mohammad Shawkat Ali Chowdhury issued the rule.



The court also ordered suspension of the notification regarding cancellation of freedom fighter gazette of writ petitioner Nawab Ali Mandal. It ordered the authorities concerned to continue Nawab Ali Mandal's allowance.

Barrister Taufiq Inam stood for the writ petitioner Nawab Ali Mandal while Assistant Attorney General Mohammad Selim Azad represented the state.



Nawab Ali Mandal, a freedom fighter from Gabtoli upazila of Bogura, joined the then Pakistan Police in 1967. Later, during the war in 1971, he looted weapons and took part in the Liberation War, which was also included in the book published by Bangladesh Police as the glorious story of the police force in the war.



In recognition of his bravery, the government awarded him a freedom fighter certificate in 2005 and his name was included in the gazette notification in the same year. He was also receiving regular honorariums for freedom fighters.



But, at the 81st meeting of Jamuka on October 18 in 2022, it was recommended to the Liberation War Affairs Ministry to cancel his gazette. According to the recommendation, the Ministry issued a notification cancelling his gazette on February 22 this year.



Nawab Ali Mandal filed a writ petition challenging the legality of the provisions of appointment of minister and secretary as chairman and members of Jamuka, regarding the cancellation of his gazette and suspension of allowances.



