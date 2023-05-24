

Police fires tear shells on BNP road marchers in front of City College



According to witnesses, BNP leaders and activists of Dhaka city south unit BNP brought out a procession from near Abahani ground in the afternoon. Police stopped the road march when it reached in front of City College at about 4.00pm.



BNP supporters locked into altercation with police when they put up barricades to stop the procession from moving any further.

Leaders and activists of the party first scuffled with police and attempted to remove the police barricade. The law enforcement agency then charged batons on BNP supporters to disperse them.



A chase and counter chase between BNP men and police broke out at that time. BNP supporters hurled brick chips at police and in retaliation police fired tear gas shells and charged batons to bring the situation under control.



Several vehicles were vandalized by BNP supporters during the clash. A bus of BRTC was set on fire at that time.



Police detained several activists of the party, including its central leader Sheikh Rabiul, during the clash. A severe traffic jam was created in Dhanmondi area during the clash.



BNP and police are blaming each other for the incident as the former claimed police charged batons on their peaceful road march while the latter said they were attacked from the procession.



Party sources said police have detained several BNP men from the scene, including former Dhanmondi unit BNP secretary, Rabiul Islam, former member secretary, Saikat.



BNP standing committee member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, said police intercepted their procession at City College area and started charging batons. Eyewitness said at a stage, BNP leaders and activists threw brick chips at the police.



In retaliation, police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.



Abdus Salam, convener of Dhaka city south BNP, presided over the rally held before the road march. "The march was held peacefully. But we have no idea why the police fired tear gas shells."



New Market police Assistant Commissioner Sharif Mohammad Farukuzzaman told the Daily Observer, "Police were attacked from the procession all of a sudden. We did whatever was necessary, including firing tear gas shells to tackle the situation."



