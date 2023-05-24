Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:49 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Police fires tear shells on BNP road marchers in front of City College

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 33
Staff Correspondent

Police fires tear shells on BNP road marchers in front of City College

Police fires tear shells on BNP road marchers in front of City College

A clash broke out between police and activists of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the capital's Science Laboratory area on Tuesday.

According to witnesses, BNP leaders and activists of Dhaka city south unit BNP brought out a procession from near Abahani ground in the afternoon. Police stopped the road march when it reached in front of City College at about 4.00pm.

BNP supporters locked into altercation with police when they put up barricades to stop the procession from moving any further.

Leaders and activists of the party first scuffled with police and attempted to remove the police barricade. The law enforcement agency then charged batons on BNP supporters to disperse them.

A chase and counter chase between BNP men and police broke out at that time. BNP supporters hurled brick chips at police and in retaliation police fired tear gas shells and charged batons to bring the situation under control.

Several vehicles were vandalized by BNP supporters during the clash. A bus of BRTC was set on fire at that time.

Police detained several activists of the party, including its central leader Sheikh Rabiul, during the clash. A severe traffic jam was created in Dhanmondi area during the clash.

BNP and police are blaming each other for the incident as the former claimed police charged batons on their peaceful road march while the latter said they were attacked from the procession.

Party sources said police have detained several BNP men from the scene, including former Dhanmondi unit BNP secretary, Rabiul Islam, former member secretary, Saikat.

BNP standing committee member, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, said police intercepted their procession at City College area and started charging batons. Eyewitness said at a stage, BNP leaders and activists threw brick chips at the police.

In retaliation, police fired tear gas shells to disperse the protesters.
        
Abdus Salam, convener of Dhaka city south BNP, presided over the rally held before the road march. "The march was held peacefully. But we have no idea why the police fired tear gas shells."   
 
New Market police Assistant Commissioner Sharif Mohammad Farukuzzaman told the Daily Observer, "Police were attacked from the procession all of a sudden. We did whatever was necessary, including firing tear gas shells to tackle the situation."


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
High-level probe body formed over Jasmine's death
Test run of Matarbari power plant next month
US condemns BNP leader's instigative comment against PM
AL's 'peace rally' now 'protest rally' to thwart BNP conspiracy against country, AL, PM
'Awami League's stance shift is to incite clashes with BNP'  
KNF landmine blast kills day labourer, injures  another in Bandarban  
Be change makers: PM to Qatar Univ students
Removing WASA Chair is tantamount to 'shooting the messenger': TIB


Latest News
Taskin keen to make comeback in Afghanistan Test
Joint operation to prevent crime, violence in Rohingya camps soon: Home Minister
Man electrocuted in city
TIB condemns Wasa chairman’s removal
UN seeks $42.1 million as urgent support after cyclone Mocha in Bangladesh
13 killed in lightning strikes in six districts
Interbank dollar exchange rate hit another record high
Prof Arefin demands exemplary punishment against issuing death threat to PM
Mustafizur Rahman gets senior secretary status
Shakib to play LPL for the first time in his career
Most Read News
Bidding Adieu, to the Unstoppable Dreamer
Police-BNP clash at Dhanmondi
Tipu-Preeti murder: Accused Jitu's bail adjourned for 3 months
Niko graft case trial against Khaleda, 7 others begins
22 kg Pangash fish caught in Padma
Teenager killed, three injured in Sunamganj lightning
Be change makers: PM to Qatar University students
Mirza Abbas admitted to hospital with chest pain
Kuki-Chin National Army: A fierce regional threat in sight
BNP's march in Rajshahi: Police on strict position
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft