Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:49 AM
Fakhrul tests Covid positive

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was hospitalised on Tuesday as he tested positive for Covid-19 for the third time.

He has been receiving treatment at Square Hospital as per the advice of his physicians, said BNP vice chairman Prof AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said the BNP secretary general underwent the Covid test as he was suffering from a cold and cough problem for the past few days and the result came positive. Zahid, however, said Fakhrul's condition is stable.

He said the BNP leader's wife Rahat Ara Begum also underwent the Covid test and her report was negative.

Fakhrul has already taken four doses of the Covid vaccine, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

On January 11, 2021, Fakhrul and his wife Rahat Ara Begum were infected with coronavirus for the first time. Later, on June 25 last, he again contacted the virus.    UNB


