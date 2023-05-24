BB’s single exchange rate policy in offing







BB decided to announce the policy on June 18, said officials.



The meeting outlined significant changes in the proposed policy, they said.

They said, a uniform rate of buying and selling would be introduced under the new monetary policy, removing the practice of buying and selling dollar at different rates by authorised dealer banks to bring stability and transparency in foreign exchange market.



The new policy will not allow flexibility in the currency market to purchase or sell dollar at different rates.



The monetary policy for the next fiscal will officially lift the nine per cent interest rate cap and introduce a corridor policy and internationally recognised benchmark system for interest rates.



Banks will conduct transactions on the basis of the benchmark rate, ensuring that the interest rates offered by financial institutions do not fall below the inflation rate.



A senior BB official said that regular consultations were taking place with economists, bankers and experts about the coming half yearly monetary policy which is expected to provide insights into the country's economic direction and policies for the coming months. Bangladesh Bank (BB) at a meeting chaired by Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar on Sunday decided to introduce a single exchange rate policy under a six- month monetary policy system for fiscal 2023-2024.BB decided to announce the policy on June 18, said officials.The meeting outlined significant changes in the proposed policy, they said.They said, a uniform rate of buying and selling would be introduced under the new monetary policy, removing the practice of buying and selling dollar at different rates by authorised dealer banks to bring stability and transparency in foreign exchange market.The new policy will not allow flexibility in the currency market to purchase or sell dollar at different rates.The monetary policy for the next fiscal will officially lift the nine per cent interest rate cap and introduce a corridor policy and internationally recognised benchmark system for interest rates.Banks will conduct transactions on the basis of the benchmark rate, ensuring that the interest rates offered by financial institutions do not fall below the inflation rate.A senior BB official said that regular consultations were taking place with economists, bankers and experts about the coming half yearly monetary policy which is expected to provide insights into the country's economic direction and policies for the coming months.