Wednesday, 24 May, 2023, 4:49 AM
Blogger Nazimuddin Murder

Charge hearing deferred until July 4

Published : Wednesday, 24 May, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka tribunal on Tuesday deferred the hearing on charge framing against nine accused including sacked army Maj Zia in a case filed over the brutal murder of blogger Nazimuddin Samad in 2016.

Judge Md Mujibur Rahman of Dhaka Anti-Terrorism Special Tribunal fixed July 4 for the next hearing as no accused was produced before the court on Tuesday.

The Tribunal on January 17 in 2022, accepted charge-sheet against nine accused including sacked army Maj Zia, alleged military wing chief of banned militant outfit Ansar-al Islam.

Nazimuddin, a student of Jagannath University, was hacked and shot to death by the militants on April 6 in 2016, at Lakkhibazar area in the old part of the capital.

The eight other accused are Akram Hossain, Mozammel Hossain Saimon, Arafat Rahman Siam, Sheikh Abdullah alias Jubair and Asadullah alias Foyjul, Sabbirul Haque Chowdhury, Junaid Ahmed alias Maulana Junaid, and Rasidunnabi Bhuiyan alias Tahsin.

Maj (sacked) Zia, Akram, Sabbirul, Tahsin and Junaid are on the run, while Mozammel, Arafat, Abdullah, and Asadullah are behind bars.

On August 18 of 2020, law enforcers filed charge sheet against the nine accused in the case.


